Entertainment News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 8:13 AM

Google celebrates Lunar New Year with Year of the Tiger Doodle

By Karen Butler

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tuesday marks the start of the Lunar New Year and to celebrate Google posted online an appropriately themed doodle.

Since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, the colorful artwork features a GIF of a tiger wagging its tail and pawing at a cherry blossom tree, knocking a single flower onto its head.

The graphic has a red background and features an assortment of festive floral designs, Asian lanterns and food.

"In contrast to festivities tied to the solar Gregorian calendar, people around the world align their new year's celebrations based on the ancient lunisolar Chinese calendar system, which follows the cycles of the moon and sun," Google said in a statement.

"A new year symbolizes a fresh start and many traditions capture this concept. Preparations begin 10 days before the lunar new year with many cleaning their homes as a way to clear out bad luck from the previous year. Traditional foods that represent good fortune such as fish (abundance) and mandarin oranges (auspiciousness) are prepared. Families decorate their homes with flowers such as peach blossoms; red lanterns; fai chun (red banners with phrases that wish people luck and prosperity); and exchange lai see (red envelopes filled with money)."

