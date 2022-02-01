Trending
Feb. 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 1: Michael C. Hall, Harry Styles

By UPI Staff
1/2
Michael C. Hall attends the premiere of "Game Night" at the TCL Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 21, 2018. The actor turns 51 on February 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on the date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Composer Victor Herbert in 1859

-- Hattie Caraway of Arkansas, first woman elected to the U.S. Senate, in 1878

-- Film director John Ford in 1894

-- National Hockey League executive Conn Smythe in 1895

-- Actor Clark Gable in 1901

-- Poet Langston Hughes in 1902

-- Cabaret singer Hildegarde Loretta Sell in 1906

-- Writer Muriel Spark in 1918

-- Actor Stuart Whitman in 1928

-- Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 1931

-- Singer Don Everly in 1937

-- Comedian Garrett Morris in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor/director Terry Jones in 1942

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Journalist Fred Barnes in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Elisabeth Sladen in 1946

-- Journalist Jessica Savitch in 1947

-- Singer Rick James in 1948

-- Actor Bill Mumy in 1954 (age 68)

-- Artist Takashi Murakami in 1962 (age 60)

-- Princess Stephanie of Monaco in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Brandon Lee in 1965

-- Actor Sherilyn Fenn in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, in 1968 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Pauly Shore in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Michael C. Hall in 1971 (age 51)

-- Rapper Big Boi, born Antwan Andre Patton, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Heather Morris in 1987 (age 35)

-- Mixed martial artist/actor Ronda Rousey in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer Harry Styles in 1994 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

