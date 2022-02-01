Trending
Feb. 1, 2022 / 10:43 AM

Da Brat expecting first child with fiancee Jesseca Dupart

By Annie Martin
Da Brat and her fiancée, Jesseca Dupart, are expecting their first child ahead of their wedding. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Da Brat is going to be a mom.

The 47-year-old rapper, born Shawntae Harris, is expecting her first child with her fiancée, Jesseca Dupart.

Da Brat shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Dupart. The picture shows Da Brat and Dupart posing for a mirror selfie as they rest their hands on Dupart's belly.

"We are EXTENDING the family," Da Brat captioned the post.

The child will be Da Brat's first, while Dupart already has three children from previous relationships.

News of Dupart's pregnancy comes less than a month ahead of the couple's wedding. Da Brat and Dupart confirmed their engagement in September and plan to marry Feb. 22.

Da Brat came out as bisexual and confirmed her relationship with Dupart in March 2020. She praised Dupart in an interview with Variety in June 2020, saying, "We just complement each other."

"Some of my exes wouldn't be able to take how social media drags people -- the hate and the trolls. But this one that I got now? She's built for it. She teaches me," Da Brat said.

"So I'm learning, and when you have a partner that you can learn from, grow with, who inspires you? I love that," she added.

Da Brat is known for the singles "Funkdafied," "Ghetto Love" featuring T-Boz and "It's Nothing" with Jermaine Dupri featuring The R.O.C.

