Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 9:10 AM

'Bachelor' alum Ashley Iaconetti gives birth to baby boy

By Annie Martin

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti is a new mom.

The 33-year-old television personality recently welcomed her first child, son Dawson, with her husband and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Jared Haibon.

Advertisement

Haibon shared the news alongside a video Monday on Instagram.

"Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother. He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!" he captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars JoJo Fletcher, Tenley Molzahn and Emily Ferguson were among those to congratulate Iaconetti and Haibon in the comments.

Advertisement

"Yay!! Congrats you two!!! Way to go @ashley_iaconetti!!" Fletcher wrote.

"Welcome to the BEST chapter of your life Jared & Ashley! Congratulations. I'm so emotional over this," Molzahn added.

"AHHHHH congrats so glad mama and baby are healthy!!!! Sending lots of love to the Haibon family!" Ferguson said.

Iaconetti and Haibon married in August 2019 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

"Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th! We are very excited for that day to come! It's so cool to think I'm creating a human that's half me and half Jared!" Iaconetti said on Instagram.

Iaconetti and Haibon met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2. Iaconetti was previously a contestant in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, while Haibon appeared in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.

Read More

'Bachelor' alum Jen Saviano expecting first child Meredith Marks addresses 'level of hate' in Lisa Barlow's hot mic rant 'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Anitta performs 'Boys Don't Cry' on 'The Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 3 minutes ago
Anitta performs 'Boys Don't Cry' on 'The Tonight Show'
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Brazilian singer Anitta discussed her success and performed her song "Boys Don't Cry" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'And Just Like That' documentary to air Thursday
TV // 37 minutes ago
'And Just Like That' documentary to air Thursday
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "And Just Like That... The Documentary," a behind-the-scenes look at the "Sex and the City" sequel series, is set to air Thursday on HBO Max.
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments: 'I'm incredibly torn up'
Entertainment News // 42 minutes ago
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments: 'I'm incredibly torn up'
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" after saying the Holocaust was "not about race."
'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC
TV // 56 minutes ago
'Sort Your Life Out' returning for Season 2 on BBC
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC said it has ordered a second season of the British home-organization series, "Sort Your Life Out."
Nick Cannon expecting eighth child after death of son Zen
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nick Cannon expecting eighth child after death of son Zen
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Television personality Nick Cannon has announced he is excitedly anticipating the birth of his eighth child.
Google celebrates Lunar New Year with Year of the Tiger Doodle
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Google celebrates Lunar New Year with Year of the Tiger Doodle
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tuesday marks the start of the Lunar New Year and to celebrate Google posted a Year of the Tiger-themed doodle.
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Moses J. Moseley has died in Georgia at the age of 31, his manager said.
Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series
TV // 3 hours ago
Production begins on 'Grease' prequel series
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ said principal photography is underway in Vancouver for the 10-part musical series, "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies."
Famous birthdays for Feb. 1: Michael C. Hall, Harry Styles
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 1: Michael C. Hall, Harry Styles
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Michael C. Hall turns 51 and singer Harry Styles turns 28, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 1.
Treasure's Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon, Doyoung appear in 'Jikjin' visual films
Music // 21 hours ago
Treasure's Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon, Doyoung appear in 'Jikjin' visual films
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo, Jihoon and Doyoung.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
Country music icon Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dead at 84
Country music icon Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dead at 84
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
'Walking Dead,' 'Watchmen' actor Moses J. Moseley dead at 31
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement