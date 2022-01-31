iHeartRadio Podcast Awards to feature Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell, Jason Bateman

1/5

Paris Hilton will take part in the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced special guest appearances for the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The virtual event will take place Thursday at 9 p.m. EST and stream on the iHeartRadio YouTube channel and Facebook page. It will also broadcast on select iHeartMedia radio stations. Advertisement

Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Martha Stewart, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Shonda Rhimes and Wilmer Valderrama will make appearances.

Bethenny Frankel, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Leah Lamarr and Teddi Mellencamp, Sam Rapoport and Jane Skinner Goodell and other stars will also take part in the event.

The Podcast of the Year award nominees include Code Switch, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Crime Junkie, Louder Than a Riot, Office Ladies, SmartLess, Stuff You Should Know, The Daily, The Midnight Miracle and You're Wrong About.

Other awards include Best Comedy Podcast, Best Crime Podcast, Best Music Podcast and Best News Podcast.

My Favorite Murder, Descript and Force Multiplier will receive this year's Icon Awards.

In addition, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place March 22 in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo lead the field of nominees.