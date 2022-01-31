Watch Live
U.S.-led U.N. Security Council meets to address Russian threat to Ukraine
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 10:56 AM

iHeartRadio Podcast Awards to feature Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell, Jason Bateman

By Annie Martin
1/5
iHeartRadio Podcast Awards to feature Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell, Jason Bateman
Paris Hilton will take part in the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced special guest appearances for the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

The virtual event will take place Thursday at 9 p.m. EST and stream on the iHeartRadio YouTube channel and Facebook page. It will also broadcast on select iHeartMedia radio stations.

Advertisement

Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Martha Stewart, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Shonda Rhimes and Wilmer Valderrama will make appearances.

Bethenny Frankel, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Leah Lamarr and Teddi Mellencamp, Sam Rapoport and Jane Skinner Goodell and other stars will also take part in the event.

The Podcast of the Year award nominees include Code Switch, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Crime Junkie, Louder Than a Riot, Office Ladies, SmartLess, Stuff You Should Know, The Daily, The Midnight Miracle and You're Wrong About.

Other awards include Best Comedy Podcast, Best Crime Podcast, Best Music Podcast and Best News Podcast.

My Favorite Murder, Descript and Force Multiplier will receive this year's Icon Awards.

In addition, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place March 22 in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo lead the field of nominees.

Read More

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees 2022 awards show schedule: How to watch Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky
Entertainment News // 7 minutes ago
Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Pregnant singer Rihanna showed off her baby bump during an outing with A$AP Rocky in New York.
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
TV // 23 minutes ago
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
NEW YORK Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson and novelist Lee Child say they think the TV version of Jack Reacher -- who lives off the grid and is suspicious of authority -- will resonate with viewers in 21st-century America.
Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February
TV // 56 minutes ago
Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Snowdrop," a Korean drama starring Jung Hae-in and Blackpink singer Jisoo, will start streaming on Disney+ in February.
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "The Masked Singer," a singing reality competition featuring celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes, will return for a seventh season on Fox in March.
Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June
Music // 1 hour ago
Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Groban will perform across North America on "The Harmony Tour" this summer.
Meredith Marks addresses 'level of hate' in Lisa Barlow's hot mic rant
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Meredith Marks addresses 'level of hate' in Lisa Barlow's hot mic rant
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Meredith Marks reacted to Lisa Barlow's hot mic outburst about her on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."
Allan Mustafa to star in BBC comedy 'Peacock'
TV // 2 hours ago
Allan Mustafa to star in BBC comedy 'Peacock'
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "People Just Do Nothing" actor and writer Allan "Seapa" Mustafa is set to star in "Peacock," a new three-part comedy series for the BBC.
Miss USA 2019, 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Miss USA 2019, 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, who also worked for the TV entertainment program "Extra," has died at the age of 30, her family announced.
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
TV // 2 hours ago
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Another South Korean zombie thriller, All of Us Are Dead, has hit No. 1 on the global Netflix charts after its premiere Friday.
Country music icon Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dead at 84
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Country music icon Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dead at 84
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Blind pianist and country music legend Hargus "Pig" Robbins died Sunday at the age of 84.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miss USA 2019, 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30
Miss USA 2019, 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30
'WKRP,' 'Head of the Class' alum Howard Hesseman dead at 81
'WKRP,' 'Head of the Class' alum Howard Hesseman dead at 81
Michael Che passes 'Weekend Update' milestone on 'SNL'
Michael Che passes 'Weekend Update' milestone on 'SNL'
Dylan Dreyer exits weekend edition of 'Today'
Dylan Dreyer exits weekend edition of 'Today'
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski shares photos of infant daughter
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski shares photos of infant daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement