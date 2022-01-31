Miss USA 2019, 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, an attorney who also worked for the TV entertainment program Extra, has died at the age of 30, her family announced.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement Sunday.

"Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

The New York Post reported that Kryst jumped from a midtown Manhattan high-rise building Sunday morning and was found dead on the pavement below. Kryst had lived on the ninth floor of the 60-floor building.

Her final Instagram post Sunday was a glamorous selfie captioned, "May this day bring you rest and peace." The message has gotten nearly 500,000 "likes."

Kryst also operated the fashion blog, White Collar Glam.

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends," the ExtraTV Twitter feed said Sunday.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

