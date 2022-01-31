Trending
Jan. 31, 2022 / 9:01 AM

Meredith Marks addresses 'level of hate' in Lisa Barlow's hot mic rant

By Annie Martin

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Meredith Marks is addressing the "level of hate" she heard in her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Lisa Barlow's hot mic rant.

The television personality reacted on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after a new episode of RHOSLC showed Barlow's outburst about her.

In her rant, Barlow implied Marks cheats on her husband, Seth Marks, and said Marks has slept with "half of New York." She also questioned why Seth Marks changes jobs "every five minutes" and claimed Marks doesn't own her house.

On WWHL, Marks said she isn't sure what triggered Barlow's comments about her.

"When Lisa apologized to me later on, she told me that somebody told her that I said her house was ugly and that's why she felt that that tirade was justified," Marks said. "I don't really understand that, that seems quite vapid to me."

"This level of hate is far beyond anything I could have ever imagined, and the lies that she's spewing are just, like, incomprehensible," she added.

Marks suggested Barlow might be "projecting" with her claims about Marks cheating and Marks' family "posing." She also said she finds Barlow's comments about money "kind of repulsive."

"Switching jobs is the one thing that has some truth to it," Marks said of her husband. "My husband is an executive for turnarounds and so by nature of what he does, he should be switching jobs. He's never been fired by any job he's ever been at."

"In terms of affording a house, we are living a lifestyle that we're actually spending a lot more money than it would cost us to buy a house, because it's what my choice is to figure out what we want to do right now -- we're empty nesters for the first time," she added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in its second season on Bravo and also stars Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. Jennie Nguyen was fired from the show last week following controversy over her past Facebook posts.

