Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 12:03 PM

'Today' host Hoda Kotb calls off engagement

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Today' host Hoda Kotb calls off engagement
Hoda Kotb confirmed her split from Joel Schiffman on "Today" and said they will co-parent their two daughters. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Today host Hoda Kotb and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, have gone their separate ways.

Kotb confirmed her split from Schiffman during Monday's episode of Today.

Advertisement

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," Kotb said.

"So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she added.

Kotb and Schiffman have two daughters, Haley Joy, 4, and Hope Catherine, 2.

"He's a great guy, and he's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him," Kotb said. "We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we'll be good parents to those two lovely kids."

Kotb addressed the split after fans questioned why she wasn't wearing her engagement ring and voiced her relief after sharing the news.

"It's not like something happened," she said. "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

Advertisement

Kotb and Schiffman got engaged in November 2019 and were forced to delay their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair were planning to adopt a third child but the process was also delayed due to the health crisis.

Read More

Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky Meredith Marks addresses 'level of hate' in Lisa Barlow's hot mic rant iHeartRadio Podcast Awards to feature Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell, Jason Bateman What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Disenchantment': Princess Bean protects her kingdom in Part 4 trailer
TV // 24 minutes ago
'Disenchantment': Princess Bean protects her kingdom in Part 4 trailer
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Disenchantment," an animated series from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, will return with new episodes in February.
'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Party Down': Jennifer Garner, James Marsden join Starz revival
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoe Chao and James Marsden will appear in the "Party Down" revival at Starz.
Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Pregnant singer Rihanna showed off her baby bump during an outing with A$AP Rocky in New York.
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
TV // 1 hour ago
Alan Ritchson: Jack Reacher is a 'mysterious stranger who cares about justice'
NEW YORK Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Alan Ritchson and novelist Lee Child say they think the TV version of Jack Reacher -- who lives off the grid and is suspicious of authority -- will resonate with viewers in 21st-century America.
iHeartRadio Podcast Awards to feature Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell, Jason Bateman
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
iHeartRadio Podcast Awards to feature Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell, Jason Bateman
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton, Will Ferrell, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, Martha Stewart and other stars will take part in the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.
Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February
TV // 2 hours ago
Korean drama 'Snowdrop' coming to Disney+ in February
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "Snowdrop," a Korean drama starring Jung Hae-in and Blackpink singer Jisoo, will start streaming on Disney+ in February.
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 teaser introduces 'cuddly' new characters
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "The Masked Singer," a singing reality competition featuring celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes, will return for a seventh season on Fox in March.
Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June
Music // 3 hours ago
Josh Groban to launch 'Harmony' tour in June
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Josh Groban will perform across North America on "The Harmony Tour" this summer.
Meredith Marks addresses 'level of hate' in Lisa Barlow's hot mic rant
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Meredith Marks addresses 'level of hate' in Lisa Barlow's hot mic rant
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Meredith Marks reacted to Lisa Barlow's hot mic outburst about her on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."
Allan Mustafa to star in BBC comedy 'Peacock'
TV // 3 hours ago
Allan Mustafa to star in BBC comedy 'Peacock'
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- "People Just Do Nothing" actor and writer Allan "Seapa" Mustafa is set to star in "Peacock," a new three-part comedy series for the BBC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miss USA 2019, 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30
Miss USA 2019, 'Extra' correspondent Cheslie Kryst dies at 30
'WKRP,' 'Head of the Class' alum Howard Hesseman dead at 81
'WKRP,' 'Head of the Class' alum Howard Hesseman dead at 81
Country music icon Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dead at 84
Country music icon Hargus 'Pig' Robbins dead at 84
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
New Korean zombie thriller 'All of Us Are Dead' hits No. 1 on Netflix
Michael Che passes 'Weekend Update' milestone on 'SNL'
Michael Che passes 'Weekend Update' milestone on 'SNL'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement