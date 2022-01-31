Famous birthdays for Jan. 31: Nolan Ryan, Portia de Rossi

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Gouverneur Morris, who wrote sections of the U.S. Constitution, in 1752
-- Austrian composer Franz Schubert in 1797
-- Western novelist Zane Grey in 1872
-- Actor Tallulah Bankhead in 1902
-- Boxer Jersey Joe Walcott in 1914
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball, in 1919
-- Actor Carol Channing in 1921
-- Actor Joanne Dru in 1922
-- Novelist Norman Mailer in 1923
-- Civil rights leader Benjamin Hooks in 1925
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ernie Banks in 1931
-- Composer Philip Glass in 1937 (age 85)
-- Actor Suzanne Pleshette in 1937
-- Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1938 (age 84)
-- Actor Jessica Walter in 1941
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan in 1947 (age 75)
-- Singer Johnny Rotten, born John Lydon, in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Anthony LaPaglia in 1959 (age 63)
-- Television news commentator Martha MacCallum in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Minnie Driver in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Portia de Rossi in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Kerry Washington in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Bobby Moynihan in 1977 (age 45)
-- Singer/actor Justin Timberlake in 1981 (age 41)
-- Singer Marcus Mumford in 1987 (age 35)
-- Country singer Tyler Hubbard in 1987 (age 35)