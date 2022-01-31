Advertisement
Jan. 31, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 31: Nolan Ryan, Portia de Rossi

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Jan. 31: Nolan Ryan, Portia de Rossi
Nolan Ryan looks back as he arrives before a funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church on December 6, 2018, in Houston. The former MLB pitcher turns 75 on January 31. File Pool photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Gouverneur Morris, who wrote sections of the U.S. Constitution, in 1752

-- Austrian composer Franz Schubert in 1797

-- Western novelist Zane Grey in 1872

-- Actor Tallulah Bankhead in 1902

-- Boxer Jersey Joe Walcott in 1914

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball, in 1919

-- Actor Carol Channing in 1921

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Joanne Dru in 1922

-- Novelist Norman Mailer in 1923

-- Civil rights leader Benjamin Hooks in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ernie Banks in 1931

-- Composer Philip Glass in 1937 (age 85)

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

-- Actor Suzanne Pleshette in 1937

-- Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1938 (age 84)

-- Actor Jessica Walter in 1941

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer Johnny Rotten, born John Lydon, in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Anthony LaPaglia in 1959 (age 63)

-- Television news commentator Martha MacCallum in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Minnie Driver in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Portia de Rossi in 1973 (age 49)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Kerry Washington in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Bobby Moynihan in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer/actor Justin Timberlake in 1981 (age 41)

-- Singer Marcus Mumford in 1987 (age 35)

-- Country singer Tyler Hubbard in 1987 (age 35)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

