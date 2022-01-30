Advertisement
Jan. 30, 2022 / 1:31 PM

'WKRP,' 'Head of the Class' alum Howard Hesseman dead at 81

By Karen Butler

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- WKRP in Cincinnati and Head of the Class actor Howard Hesseman has died at the age of 81, his wife Caroline Ducrocq and manager Robbie Kass announced Sunday.

Ducrocq told The Hollywood Reporter Hesseman and Kass confirmed to The Wrap that the actor died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles.

The cause was complications from colon surgery he underwent last summer.

The two-time Emmy nominee played radio disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on WKRP 1978-1982 and teacher Charlie Moore on Head of the Class 1986-1990.

His other credits include One Day at a Time, Petulia, Dragnet, The Bob Newhart Show, Doctor Detroit, Soap, The Sunshine Boys, Shampoo, Silent Movie, This Is Spinal Tap, Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, Heat, About Schmidt, Boston Legal and Fresh Off the Boat.

He hosted Saturday Night Live three times.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Manfred Thierry Mugler attends the world premiere of the show "Yma" at the Friedrichstadt Palast in Berlin on September 2, 2010. The designer died at the age of 73 on January 23, 2022. Jens Kalaene/EPA-EFE

