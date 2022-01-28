What to stream this weekend: 'The Afterparty,' WWE 'Royal Rumble'

1/5

"The Afterparty" star Tiffany Haddish attends the screening of "The Card Counter" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish is on the case in The Afterparty, the men of women of WWE battle for a main event spot at WrestleMania at the 2022 Royal Rumble and Willem Dafoe is the guest host for Saturday Night Live this weekend. In addition, Kristen Bell witnesses a murder in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Janet Jackson's career is explored in a new documentary series and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness get his own series. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Home Team' -- Netflix

Kevin James stars as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who goes on to coach his 12-year-old son's football team following a suspension in Home Team, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider and Jackie Sandler also star in the film, from directors Charles Kinnane and Daniel Kinnane.

Advertisement

'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' -- Disney+

The prehistoric heroes of the Ice Age series are back in a new animated sequel, which arrives Friday on Disney+. Possum brothers Crash and Eddie find themselves trapped inside the Lost World, where they are saved by one-eyed weasel Buck Wild. Simon Pegg, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Justina Machado, Vincent Tong and Aaron Harris provide voices. John C. Donkin directs.

TV

'The Afterparty' -- Apple TV+

Tiffany Haddish stars as Detective Danner, who is investigating the death of a pop star (Dave Franco) at a post high school reunion bash in The Afterparty, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer and Jamie Demetriou star. Each episode is told from a different character's point of view.

'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' -- Netflix

Kristen Bell portrays Anna, a heartbroken woman who drowns her sorrows with wine in this limited series, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Anna witnesses a murder after a handsome man (Tom Riley) and his daughter move across the street, but her story is doubted. Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig and Christina Anthony also star.

Advertisement

'All of Us Are Dead' -- Netflix

Teenage students attempt to survive a zombie outbreak that begins at their high school in Korea in All of Us Are Dead, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In-Soo star. The series is based on the Naver webtoon, Now At Our School, by Joo Dong-geun.

'Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness' -- Netflix

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness goes solo in this new reality series, which comes to Netflix Friday. Van Ness is embarking on a new journey of learning more about the world as tries out ice skating, eating bugs and more. Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan and SNL star Rachel Dratch will make appearances, along with other special guests.

'Janet Jackson' -- Lifetime, A&E

The life and career of music icon Janet Jackson will be explored in this two-part documentary series, which kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime and A&E. The series will dive into Jackson's relationship with her family, including late brother Michael Jackson. Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Missy Elliott, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson and more were interviewed for the series.

Advertisement

'Undeniable: The Truth to Remember' -- CBS, Paramount+

Julianna Margulies hosts this TV special in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+. The special follows five Holocaust survivors as they speak with students from a high school in Houston that does not traditionally teach the history of the Holocaust.

WWE 'Royal Rumble' -- Peacock

WWE presents the 35th annual Royal Rumble event, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on Peacock. The event will also be available outside the U.S. on the WWE Network. The show will feature the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches that determine who will get to main event WrestleMania 38 in April. Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defends his title against Bobby Lashley and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defends her title against Doudrop.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC

Willem Dafoe is serving as the guest host of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Katy Perry is serving as the music guest. This will be the third installment of SNL in 2022 after Will Forte guest hosted last week with musical guest Måneskin.