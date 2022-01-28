Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 28, 2022 / 12:14 PM

Rupert Grint says 'Harry Potter' reunion was 'really special'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rupert Grint says 'Harry Potter' reunion was 'really special'
Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" movies and now stars on the Apple TV+ series "Servant." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Rupert Grint says the Harry Potter reunion was a "really special" experience.

The 33-year-old actor discussed the recent reunion and Season 3 of his series Servant during Friday's episode of Today.

Advertisement

Grint played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, which were released between 2001 and 2011. Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and other Harry Potter stars reunited for the HBO Max special Return to Hogwarts, which aired this month, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film's release.

On Today, Grint said it was great to reconnect with his former castmates.

"It was really special to kind of look back and catch up with everyone. I mean, it was a huge part of all our lives," the actor said. "I haven't really seen those people for so long. It's crazy to think it was 10 years ago we wrapped the last movie -- time has just gone so quickly."

"I'm hugely proud to be a part of the films. They'll always be a part of my life," he added. "It's fun to look back and enjoy them now from this perspective."

Grint now plays Sean Turner on Servant, an Apple TV+ psychological horror series created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. The show follows Sean (Grint) and Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), a couple who experiences strange events after hiring a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to care for their reborn doll after the loss of their newborn son.

Grint appeared on Today with Ambrose, who said Season 3 starts off in a "light place" for Sean and Dorothy but "doesn't stay long." Grint confirmed that the cast is largely kept in the dark about future plot points.

Servant Season 3 premiered on Apple TV+ last week. The streaming service renewed the show for Season 4 in December.

Read More

Harry Potter fan IDs characters from movie quotes for Guinness World Record 'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Aespa's 'Next Level' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Music // 19 minutes ago
Aespa's 'Next Level' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa celebrated after their video for "Next Level" reached 200 million views on YouTube.
What to stream this weekend: 'The Afterparty,' WWE 'Royal Rumble'
Entertainment News // 31 minutes ago
What to stream this weekend: 'The Afterparty,' WWE 'Royal Rumble'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- "The Afterparty," WWE "Royal Rumble," "Saturday Night Live" with Willem Dafoe and "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Iman Shumpert, 'Dancing with the Stars' cast perform on 'GMA'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Iman Shumpert, 'Dancing with the Stars' cast perform on 'GMA'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Iman Shumpert said it's been "a lot of fun" to reunite with "Dancing with the Stars" pros on the show's national tour.
Charli XCX recruits Rina Sawayama for new song 'Beg for You'
Music // 1 hour ago
Charli XCX recruits Rina Sawayama for new song 'Beg for You'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Charli XCX released "Beg for You," a new single featuring her friend and fellow singer Rina Sawayama.
Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video
Music // 2 hours ago
Lizzo plays her song 'Special' for her mom in new video
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Lizzo shared a sweet video with her mom after her song "Special" made its debut in a Logitech ad campaign.
Kevin James says 'Home Team' shows Sean Payton's 'best year of football'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kevin James says 'Home Team' shows Sean Payton's 'best year of football'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Kevin James discussed his new Netflix film "Home Team" and his role as football coach Sean Payton while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Cynthia Nixon weighs in on Steve's treatment in 'And Just Like That...'
TV // 2 hours ago
Cynthia Nixon weighs in on Steve's treatment in 'And Just Like That...'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That," discussed major plot points from the show.
Mighty Mighty Bosstones split after nearly 40 years
Music // 3 hours ago
Mighty Mighty Bosstones split after nearly 40 years
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Ska band Mighty Mighty Bosstones announced its breakup and thanked fans for their support.
Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson discuss their 'interesting' sibling dynamic
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson discuss their 'interesting' sibling dynamic
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson discussed the importance of sibling relationships on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jared Leto on his approach to acting: 'I like transformation'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jared Leto on his approach to acting: 'I like transformation'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jared Leto discussed how he approaches acting while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Neil Young radio station returns to SiriusXM after Spotify departure
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Sundance movie review: 'Palm Trees and Power Lines' a sobering portrayal of predators
Sundance movie review: 'Palm Trees and Power Lines' a sobering portrayal of predators
Apple acquires 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson
Apple acquires 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement