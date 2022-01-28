Trending
Jan. 28, 2022 / 11:45 AM

Iman Shumpert, 'Dancing with the Stars' cast perform on 'GMA'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Iman Shumpert (R), pictured with Teyana Taylor, said it's been "a lot of fun" to reunite with "Dancing with the Stars" pros on the show's national tour. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Iman Shumpert and the Dancing with the Stars cast took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 31-year-old professional basketball player joined the DWTS pros for a special performance on Friday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Shumpert, a shooting guard for the Brooklyn Nets, and his DWTS partner Daniella Karagach won Season 30 of the reality dance competition series in November. Shumpert now appears as a special guest on the DWTS national tour.

On GMA, Shumpert said it's been "a lot of fun" to reunite with the DWTS cast.

"With the show ending, you don't really realize how much you miss people until you just get back into the swing of things of everyday life," he said. "It's been a lot of fun getting back on the road and getting to hang with the other groups, the other couples a little bit more ... Everyone's on the same team now."

"It's been a whole lot of fun," he added.

The tour features Karagach, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and other DWTS pros. Artem Chigvintsev was forced to exit the tour last week due to "unexpected health issues" but hopes to rejoin the cast.

The DWTS tour will conclude March 27 in California.

