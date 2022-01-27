Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 27, 2022

'Vampire Diaries' actor Matthew Davis, wife Kiley celebrate birth of second child

By Annie Martin

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Vampire Diaries actor Matthew Davis is a dad of two.

The 43-year-old actor welcomed his second child, daughter Dorothy Lavender, with his wife, Kiley Casciano, on Monday.

Casciano shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Davis with their baby girl.

"Dorothy Lavender Davis - 01-24-2022 i love you @immatthewdavis," Casciano captioned the post.

Davis and Casciano married in December 2018. The couple also have an older daughter, Ripley Nightingale, born in March 2020.

"Ripley Nightingale Davis Born March 31st 9:51pm 7lbs, Blond hair, Blue eyes Moms beautiful face," Davis said on Instagram at the time.

Casciano announced in August that she and Davis were expecting their second child.

"Davis party of 4 coming soon @immatthewdavis #twoundertwo," she said on Instagram.

Davis played Alaric Saltzman on the CW series The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. He now plays the character on Legacies, which returned for a fourth season in October.

