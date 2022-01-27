Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth

1/5

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song got engaged after welcoming their first child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are reportedly engaged. People said Wednesday that Culkin, 41, and Song, 33, are engaged following the birth of their son, Dakota. Advertisement

Us Weekly confirmed the engagement.

"They are and always have been very in love with each other," a source said.

E! News said Song was spotted with a large diamond ring on her left hand during an outing in Los Angeles in January.

Culkin and Song started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of their film Changeland. Culkin had nothing but praise for Song during an interview on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast in 2018.

"I'm with a lady right now and she is so good to me," Culkin said.

"She just does nice things, and I feel like at first I didn't know how to be treated well in that kind of way. It was a strange, almost foreign concept," he added. "So that kind of thing... I realize it is important to me."

Culkin and Song welcomed their son in April 2021.

Culkin is best known for the Home Alone movies, while Song played London Tipton on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck.