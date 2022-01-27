Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering reunite unexpectedly on plane

1/5

Jennie Garth and her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Ian Ziering ran into each other on a flight. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering had an unexpected reunion. The 49-year-old actress and 57-year-old actor shared photos and videos Thursday on Instagram after running into each other on a flight. Advertisement

Garth posted a photo of herself and Ziering posing together on the plane.

"You never know who you'll see on an airplane @ianziering #kelly #steve," she captioned the post.

Ziering also shared a video of himself and Garth joking around. Ziering asks Garth if she "comes here often" before Garth sends him off and tells him to put on a mask.

"Love this girl! @jenniegarth #beverlyhills90210 #bh90210reunion #bh90210," he captioned the post.

Garth and Ziering played love interests Kelly Taylor and Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, which aired for 10 seasons on Fox from 1990 to 2000. The pair reprised their roles on BH90210, which reunited the original cast on Fox in 2019.

Garth most recently appeared in the TV movie A Kindhearted Christmas. Ziering had cameos in the series The Order and The Other Two in 2020.