Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 27, 2022 / 11:55 AM

Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering reunite unexpectedly on plane

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering reunite unexpectedly on plane
Jennie Garth and her former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Ian Ziering ran into each other on a flight. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering had an unexpected reunion.

The 49-year-old actress and 57-year-old actor shared photos and videos Thursday on Instagram after running into each other on a flight.

Advertisement

Garth posted a photo of herself and Ziering posing together on the plane.

"You never know who you'll see on an airplane @ianziering #kelly #steve," she captioned the post.

Ziering also shared a video of himself and Garth joking around. Ziering asks Garth if she "comes here often" before Garth sends him off and tells him to put on a mask.

Advertisement

"Love this girl! @jenniegarth #beverlyhills90210 #bh90210reunion #bh90210," he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Garth and Ziering played love interests Kelly Taylor and Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, which aired for 10 seasons on Fox from 1990 to 2000. The pair reprised their roles on BH90210, which reunited the original cast on Fox in 2019.

Garth most recently appeared in the TV movie A Kindhearted Christmas. Ziering had cameos in the series The Order and The Other Two in 2020.

Read More

'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz expecting first child Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth Paris Hilton says 'everything is all good' with Lindsay Lohan after feud

Latest Headlines

'Uncharted': Tom Holland learns from Mark Wahlberg in final trailer
Movies // 26 minutes ago
'Uncharted': Tom Holland learns from Mark Wahlberg in final trailer
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg takes Tom Holland under his wing in the final trailer for Sony's upcoming film adaptation of "Uncharted."
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
TV // 1 hour ago
Amy Schneider on 'Jeopardy' streak ending: 'Hard to be that sad'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider discussed her 40-game winning streak coming to an end on "Jeopardy!" while appearing on "Good Morning America."
'Vampire Diaries' actor Matthew Davis, wife Kiley celebrate birth of second child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Vampire Diaries' actor Matthew Davis, wife Kiley celebrate birth of second child
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Matthew Davis, who played Alaric Saltzman on "The Vampire Diaries," welcomed his second child, a daughter, with his wife, Kiley Casciano.
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees
Music // 1 hour ago
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Adele, Lil Nas X and other artists are nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- "Home Alone" actor Macaulay Culkin and "The Suite Life" actress Brenda Song got engaged after welcoming their first child.
Paris Hilton says 'everything is all good' with Lindsay Lohan after feud
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Paris Hilton says 'everything is all good' with Lindsay Lohan after feud
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton gave an update on her friendship with Lindsay Lohan following their years-long feud.
'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz expecting first child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Glee' actress Jenna Ushkowitz expecting first child
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on "Glee," is expecting a baby girl with her husband, David Stanley.
Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'
TV // 3 hours ago
Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Charlie Day described his experience recording voice lines for the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." film while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Barry Cryer, comedian and writer, dead at 86
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Barry Cryer, comedian and writer, dead at 86
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Barry Cryer, a British comedian and writer best known for his work on sketch shows "The Two Ronnies" and "Morecambe and Wise," has died at the age of 86.
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
TV // 4 hours ago
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former NBA star Lamar Odom, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Cynthia Bailey, *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Olympian Mirai Nagasu and "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Carson Kressley will compete on "Celebrity Big Brother."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song engaged after son's birth
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey join cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement