Jan. 27, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 27: Rosamund Pike, Mimi Rogers

By UPI Staff
1/4
Rosamund Pike attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 6, 2019. The actor turns 43 on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756

-- Author Lewis Carroll in 1832

-- Labor organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850

-- Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850

-- U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, "father of the nuclear Navy," in 1900

-- Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1901

-- U.S. newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr. in 1908

-- Musician Elmore James in 1918

-- Actor Donna Reed in 1921

-- Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor John Witherspoon in 1942

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in 1944 (age 78)

-- Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd in 1944 (age 78)

-- Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (age 74)

-- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Mimi Rogers in 1956 (age 66)

-- News commentator Keith Olbermann in 1959 (age 63)

-- Former NFL player/television commentator Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Bridget Fonda in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Alan Cumming in 1965 (age 57)

-- Comedian Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Guillermo Rodriguez in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Rosamund Pike in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Devin Druid in 1998 (age 24)

