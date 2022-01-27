Barry Cryer, comedian and writer, dead at 86

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Barry Cryer, a British comedian and writer best known for his work on sketch shows The Two Ronnies and Morecambe and Wise, has died at the age of 86.

Barry Cryer died Tuesday while being surrounded by family at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, England, his family confirmed on Twitter Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"Dad was a talented comedy writer and comedian in a particularly golden vintage. Incidentally he never really liked the terms 'comedy writer' or 'comedian' instead preferring hack and entertainer, and always thought the term 'national treasure' meant he'd just been dug up," his family said.

Barry Cryer also worked on The Frost Report and Hello, Cheeky! and wrote for comedians such as Bob Hope, Joan Rivers, Tommy Cooper, Mike Yarwood, Billy Connolly, Russ Abbot, Bobby Davro, Jasper Carrott, Stanley Baxer, Dick Emery, Dave Allen and Frankie Howard.

He was additionally a panelist on BBC radio show I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.

Barry Cryer recently started a podcast with his son Bob Cryer titled Now, Where Were We? that features interviews with Stephen Fry, Danny Baker, Mirian Margolyes and Sanjeev Bhasker.

"Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved...farewell, Baz," Fry said on Twitter.

Barry Cryer is survived by his wife Terry, sons Bob, Jack, David and Tony, seven grandchildren and a great-grand daughter.

