Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 8:47 PM

'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games

By Daniel Uria
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider's win streak ends at 40 games
'Jeopardy!' champion's historic win streak ended at 40 games after she was defeated by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago in the episode that aired Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of Amy Schneider/Twitter

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider was eliminated in Wednesday's episode, ending the second-longest winning streak in the quiz show's history.

Schneider, a 42-year-old engineering manager, won 40 games and amassed $1,382,800 in winnings coming into the most recent contest.

Advertisement

She was defeated by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, who outearned Schneider $29,600 to $19,600 in the episode.

Schneider entered Final Jeopardy with a narrow $27,600 to $17,600 lead when Talsma wagered $12,000 and correctly answered "Bangladesh" in response to the question which tasked players with producing the only nation that ends its English spelling with an "h" and is among the world's Top 10 most populous countries.

Schneider came up blank and lost $8,000.

In a statement released by the show, Schneider said she "had thought that Rhone was going to be tough" going into the competition.

"I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good," she said. "I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way."

Advertisement

Schneider's 40-win streak places her behind only Ken Jenning's 72-game run, after she surpassed Matt Amodio's record of 38 wins earlier this week.

She also became the first woman to win more than $1 million in Jeopardy! history with her winning total placing her fourth behind Jennings, James Holzhauer and Amodio.

Read More

Imagine Dragons perform 'Enemy' on 'Tonight Show' 'The Mighty Ducks': Josh Duhamel joins Season 2 of Disney+ series '90s hip-hop, R&B stars answer 'The Call' in Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer

Latest Headlines

Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales' a compelling Disney expose
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The documentary "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales," which premiered virtually at Sundance, takes a look at income inequality through the lens of Disneyland and its struggling Cast Members.
Sundance movie review: 'Alice' disappoints with potentially intriguing premise
Movies // 7 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Alice' disappoints with potentially intriguing premise
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Alice," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, collapses under the weight of its potentially intriguing premise.
'Bel-Air' teaser reimagines 'Fresh Prince' series as a drama
TV // 8 hours ago
'Bel-Air' teaser reimagines 'Fresh Prince' series as a drama
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Newcomer Jabari Banks has his life flipped-turned upside down in the new teaser trailer for "Bel-Air," a dramatic reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' coming to U.K. on April 29, U.S. on May 20
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' coming to U.K. on April 29, U.S. on May 20
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey: A New Era" has changed its release date and will now hit theaters in the U.K. on April 29 and in the U.S. on May 20.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul performs in rain in 'Ddu Ddu Ddu' live music video
Music // 9 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul performs in rain in 'Ddu Ddu Ddu' live music video
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a live video for "Ddu Ddu Ddu," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Queens Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara and Trinity K Bonet have joined the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race Live!" in Las Vegas.
'Snowfall' Season 5 teaser shows Franklin on top
TV // 9 hours ago
'Snowfall' Season 5 teaser shows Franklin on top
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Snowfall," a crime drama starring Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Michael Hyatt and Amin Joseph, will return for a fifth season on FX in February.
'Good Omens': Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss to return in Season 2
TV // 10 hours ago
'Good Omens': Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss to return in Season 2
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith will star in "Good Omens" Season 2, with Siân Phillips to join the cast.
'Bachelor' alum Jen Saviano expecting first child
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
'Bachelor' alum Jen Saviano expecting first child
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Jen Saviano is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Landon Ricker.
'Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming' trailer shows family reunite
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming' trailer shows family reunite
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming," a new film in the "Madea" franchise, is coming to Netflix in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dies at 73
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, delays Dallas concerts
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, delays Dallas concerts
Cardi B says winning lawsuit against Tasha K brings her 'great happiness'
Cardi B says winning lawsuit against Tasha K brings her 'great happiness'
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement