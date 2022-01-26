'Bachelor' alum Jen Saviano expecting first child

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Jen Saviano is going to be a mom.

The television personality is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Landon Ricker.

Saviano shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a video of herself showing off her baby bump while wearing a bikini on a beach.

"surpriseee! we can't wait to meet you, little B," she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor alum Leah Block and Bachelor producer Lindsey Liles were among those to congratulate Saviano in the comments.

"WHAT!!!!!!! Omg Jen congratulations!!!!!!!" Block wrote.

"Congrats! So exciting!" Liles said.

Saviano appeared in Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. She later appeared as a contestant in Seasons 3 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcomed their first child earlier this month. Gates gave birth to a baby boy via an emergency C-section last week.

In addition, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Jordan Kimball married his girlfriend, Christina Creedon, in Texas last week.