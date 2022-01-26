Famous birthdays for Jan. 26: David Strathairn, Sasha Banks

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- French philosopher Claude Helvetius in 1715
-- First lady Julia Grant in 1826
-- U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1880
-- Bessie Coleman, first female African American/Native American pilot in 1892
-- Austrian singer Maria von Trapp in 1905
-- Louis Zamperini, American World War II prisoner of war and subject of the film Unbroken, in 1917
-- Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1918
-- Author Philip Jose Farmer in 1918
-- Actor Paul Newman in 1925
-- Cartoonist/playwright/author Jules Feiffer in 1929 (age 93)
-- Sports personality Bob Uecker in 1934 (age 88)
-- Actor Scott Glenn in 1939 (age 83)
-- Political activist Angela Davis in 1944 (age 78)
-- Film critic Gene Siskel in 1946
-- Actor David Strathairn in 1949 (age 73)
-- Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in 1953 (age 69)
-- Singer Lucinda Williams in 1953 (age 69)
-- Musician Eddie Van Halen in 1955
-- Singer Anita Baker in 1958 (age 64)
-- Comedian Ellen DeGeneres in 1958 (age 64)
-- Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky in 1961 (age 61)
-- Soccer coach Brendan Rodgers in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Colin O'Donoghue in 1981 (age 41)
-- Conductor Gustavo Dudamel in 1981 (age 41)
-- Wrestler Sasha Banks, born Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, in 1992 (age 30)