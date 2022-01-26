Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 26, 2022 / 9:04 AM

Cardi B says winning lawsuit against Tasha K brings her 'great happiness'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Cardi B says winning lawsuit against Tasha K brings her 'great happiness'
Cardi B is speaking out after she won a libel suit against YouTuber Tasha K. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Cardi B is commenting on her recent lawsuit win over YouTuber Tasha K, which resulted in the rapper being awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys' fees.

Cardi B sued Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, in 2019, after the YouTuber posted videos claiming that the hitmaker was a prostitute, contracted herpes, cheated on her husband and more.

Advertisement

Jurors found Tasha K liable on counts of defamation, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress. Tasha K was also ordered to pay Cardi B $1.25 million on Monday, bringing the total to over $4 million.

"After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings my great happiness," Cardi B said in a lengthy statement before thanking the judge, jury, legal team and family.

"During this trial, all of you have learned about the darkest time in my life. That moment in time was fueled by the vile, disgusting and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online. I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable. I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice," she continued.

Advertisement

Cardi B went on to say that false content on platforms like YouTube have to be removed. Cardi B also acknowledged that her career started on social media and that it can be a tool to fuel important conversations surrounding Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate.

"However, we've also seen countless stories of children and adults deciding to take their lives due to cyberbullying and intentional attacks. So while I am very grateful that this trial has come to its conclusion and the jury has rendered a powerful and substantial message, literally -- I really hope that my experience forces all of us, but especially the platforms who allow this behavior to be a part of their communities, to re-think what moves us forward as a society versus what cripples us," Cardi B said before sharing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is 1-800-273-TALK.

Tasha K's lawyer Sadeer Sabbak has stated that her team disagrees with the verdict and will be filing an appeal.

Read More

Cardi B to cover funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire Cardi B gives birth to son, second child with Offset What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Steve Carell, John Krasinski to reunite on new film 'If'
Movies // 32 minutes ago
Steve Carell, John Krasinski to reunite on new film 'If'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Steve Carell has joined the cast of "If," a new film directed by and starring his former "The Office" co-star John Krasinski.
'The Righteous Gemstones': HBO renews series for Season 3
TV // 42 minutes ago
'The Righteous Gemstones': HBO renews series for Season 3
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "The Righteous Gemstones," a black comedy series starring Danny McBride, John Goodman and Adam DeVine, will return for a third season on HBO.
Imagine Dragons perform 'Enemy' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Imagine Dragons perform 'Enemy' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons took the stage to perform their song "Enemy" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, delays Dallas concerts
Music // 2 hours ago
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, delays Dallas concerts
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed a pair of concerts at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Polish avant-garde sculptor and art theoretician Katarzyna Kobro, on what would have been her 124th birthday, with a new Doodle.
'Astrid & Lilly' stars say teen monster-hunting show celebrates female friendship
TV // 6 hours ago
'Astrid & Lilly' stars say teen monster-hunting show celebrates female friendship
NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Samantha Aucoin and Jana Morrison say the real magic of their new supernatural dramedy, "Astrid & Lilly Save the World," is the close relationship between its titular teen heroines.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 26: David Strathairn, Sasha Banks
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 26: David Strathairn, Sasha Banks
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Actor David Strathairn turns 73 and wrestler Sasha Banks turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 26.
Sundance movie review: 'Maika' obnoxiously rips off 'E.T.'
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Maika' obnoxiously rips off 'E.T.'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Vietnamese children's film "Maika: The Girl From Another Planet," which screened virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, blatantly copies films like "E.T." and turns them into shrill noise.
Sundance movie review: 'Emily the Criminal' presents Aubrey Plaza as anti-hero we need
Movies // 17 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Emily the Criminal' presents Aubrey Plaza as anti-hero we need
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Emily the Criminal," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, stars Aubrey Plaza as a working woman who turns to a life of crime to pay the bills in a thrilling crime story.
Jorja Fox to leave 'CSI: Vegas' in Season 2
TV // 17 hours ago
Jorja Fox to leave 'CSI: Vegas' in Season 2
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Jorja Fox announced Tuesday she will not to return to "CSI: Vegas" for its second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jorja Fox to leave 'CSI: Vegas' in Season 2
Jorja Fox to leave 'CSI: Vegas' in Season 2
Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, dies at age 26
Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, dies at age 26
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Google honors sculptor Katarzyna Kobro with a new Doodle
Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts
Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts
Showtime cancels 'American Rust' crime drama after one season
Showtime cancels 'American Rust' crime drama after one season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement