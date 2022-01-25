Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 25, 2022 / 1:16 PM

Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, dies at age 26

By Sommer Brokaw
1/4
Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, dies at age 26
Actor Michael Madsen's son, Hudson Madsen, died by suicide. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Michael Madsen's 26-year-old son, Hudson Madsen, died over the weekend in Hawaii.

Hudson Madsen died on Sunday; the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu confirmed to NBC's Today and E! News.

Advertisement

The department determined the cause of death to be gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death to be suicide, E! News reported.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," a representative for his family said in a statement to Today. "His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him."

"We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time," the statement added.

Hudson is survived by his wife, Carlie, his brothers, Christian, Calvin, Max and Luke, father, Michael, and mother DeAnna.

Hudson's father, 64, has starred in Quentin Tarantino's movies, such as Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight and Kill Bill.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Read More

U.S. teens were in mental health crisis before COVID-19 Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26 Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide

Latest Headlines

Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole to headline Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Music // 1 hour ago
Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole to headline Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The annual Governors Ball dropped its lineup, date, and pre-sale for its annual NYC music festival.
When We Were Young adds third date to music festival
Music // 2 hours ago
When We Were Young adds third date to music festival
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- When We Were Young music festival, featuring My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, Taking Back Sunday and other bands, will run for three days in October.
Twice's 'The Feels' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Music // 2 hours ago
Twice's 'The Feels' music video passes 200M views on YouTube
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice celebrated after their video for "The Feels" became their fastest to reach 200 million views on YouTube.
Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations
Music // 3 hours ago
Premio Lo Nuestro: Camilo, J Balvin lead 2022 nominations
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Camilo, Christian Nodal, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Karol G and other artists are nominated at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards.
iHeartCountry Festival to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris
Music // 3 hours ago
iHeartCountry Festival to feature Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen and other artists will perform at iHeartCountry Festival in May.
Milo Ventimiglia says 'This is Us' ending is 'bittersweet'
TV // 4 hours ago
Milo Ventimiglia says 'This is Us' ending is 'bittersweet'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia discussed filming the sixth and final season of "This is Us" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Taylor Swift fires back at Damon Albarn over songwriting comments
Music // 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift fires back at Damon Albarn over songwriting comments
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift called out David Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz fame on Twitter after the musician said that Swift did not write her own songs.
'The Mighty Ducks': Josh Duhamel joins Season 2 of Disney+ series
TV // 5 hours ago
'The Mighty Ducks': Josh Duhamel joins Season 2 of Disney+ series
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Josh Duhamel will star with Lauren Graham in "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" following Emilio Estevez's departure.
Lady Gaga says 'House of Gucci' cast stayed in character during filming
TV // 5 hours ago
Lady Gaga says 'House of Gucci' cast stayed in character during filming
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga discussed how she and the rest of her castmates stayed in character during filming of "House of Gucci" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'The Lost Symbol': Peacock cancels series after one season
TV // 6 hours ago
'The Lost Symbol': Peacock cancels series after one season
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "The Lost Symbol," an action-adventure series based on the Dan Brown novel, won't return for a second season at Peacock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
Amy Schneider clinches second-longest Jeopardy! winning streak
Amy Schneider clinches second-longest Jeopardy! winning streak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement