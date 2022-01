Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Princess Charlene

Alicia Keys plays Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" during the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial ceremony at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. The singer turns 41 on January 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1759

-- Soap maker and philanthropist William Colgate in 1783

-- Author W. Somerset Maugham in 1874

-- Author Virginia Woolf in 1882

-- Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lou Groza in 1924

-- Former Philippine President Corazon Aquino in 1933

-- Singer Etta James in 1938

-- Football Hall of Fame member Carl Eller in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Leigh Taylor-Young in 1945 (age 77)

-- Track star Steve Prefontaine in 1951

-- Actor Dinah Manoff in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Jenifer Lewis in 1957 (age 65)

-- Charlene, princess of Monaco, in 1978 (age 44)

-- Singer Alicia Keys in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Michael Trevino in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Dustin Ingram in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Ariana DeBose in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Pauline Chalamet in 1992 (age 30)

-- Musician Calum Hood in 1996 (age 26)