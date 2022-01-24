Advertisement
Jan. 24, 2022

Stars mourn Manfred Thierry Mugler: 'Such a visionary'

By Wade Sheridan
Beyoncé paid tribute to late fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler alongside other stars such Diana Ross, Georgia May Jagger, Kourtney Kardashian and more. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Georgia May Jagger, Kourtney Kardashian and more are paying tribute to French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler on social media following his death.

Mugler died at the age of 73, according to his official Instagram account Sunday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Mugler is known for having helped establish the look of the 1980s. He created designs for women that showed strength, with sharp lines and wide shoulders.

"Rest in Peace," Beyoncé said on her official website alongside a black and white photo of Mugler.

Ross said on Twitter, "I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives." Ross also uploaded a photo of herself standing with Mugler.

Jagger commented on Instagram, "I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness."

Kourtney Kardashian said on her Instagram Story, "All in Mugler." The post contained a photo of herself with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner posing in gowns designed by Mugler.

Brigitte Nielsen commented on Instagram, "Such an icon. Unbelievably sad."

Bella Hadid commented on Instagram, "Nonononono."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 winner Shea Couleé said on Twitter, "Not Mugler?!?!? First Andre and now Thierry. This is too much. I am so heartbroken."

Fashion designer Brian Atwood said on Instagram, "Thierry was such a visionary, a showman and a lover of the female form. He placed women on a pedestal of unreachable heights."

"May his Amazonians rule & inspire many for years to come," Atwood continued.

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at 73 Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar

