Jan. 24, 2022 / 8:33 AM

Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts

By Annie Martin

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lisa Barlow says she was "surprised" by her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jennie Nguyen's anti-Black Lives Matter Facebook posts.

The television personality weighed in on Nguyen's past posts during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Nguyen faced backlash last week after several of her deleted posts resurfaced online. Nguyen had reposted memes and photos in 2020 that criticized protestors and included phrases like "BLM Thugs."

Nguyen apologized in a statement Wednesday.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own," the star wrote.

"I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused," she said.

On WWHL, Barlow said she doesn't condone Nguyen's posts.

"I don't condone those and I am completely anti-racist, so I hope everyone does better but I definitely don't condone those," Barlow said.

"I haven't looked at Jennie's Facebook page for years. I was totally surprised. I was very surprised," she added.

Barlow also spoke out in a post Friday on Instagram.

"My heart is so heavy right now. I feel true hurt and disappointment by the posts that surfaced this week. I do NOT condone, nor am I aligned with them," she said.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in its second season on Bravo.

