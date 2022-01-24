Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 10:04 AM

Lea Michele shows son Ever in photo on Randy Zeich's birthday

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lea Michele shows son Ever in photo on Randy Zeich's birthday
Lea Michele shared a photo of her husband, Randy Zeich, and their son, Ever Leo, on Zeich's 39th birthday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lea Michele gave a glimpse of her son, Ever Leo, while celebrating her husband Randy Zeich's birthday.

The 35-year-old singer and actress marked Zeich's 39th birthday Sunday by posting a tribute on Instagram.

Advertisement

Michele shared a photo of Zeich holding Ever, 17 months, while on a beach. Father and son wear matching sunglasses.

"Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much," Michele captioned the post.

The photo marks the first time Michele has shown Ever's face in a social media post.

Michele and Zeich married in March 2019 with Michele's former Glee co-stars Darren Criss, Emma Roberts, Becca Tobin and Jonathan Groff in attendance.

Advertisement

Michele said on Today in December 2019 that her wedding day was "perfect."

"It was literally the best day of my entire life," the star said. "I know everybody says that, but it was so perfect. I wish I could do it over and over and over again."

Michele gave birth to Ever in August 2020. She shared a photo with Zeich and their son on Thanksgiving in November 2021, saying she was "so thankful."

Advertisement

Michele played Rachel Berry on Glee, which aired for six seasons on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

Read More

'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dylan Dreyer returns to 'Today' after son Russell's birth
TV // 13 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer returns to 'Today' after son Russell's birth
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Today" meteorologist Dylan Dreyer gave an update on her family during her first day back from maternity leave.
Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' coming in December, teaser released
Movies // 28 minutes ago
Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' coming in December, teaser released
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Guillermo del Toro's upcoming stop-motion musical adaptation of "Pinocchio" is coming to Netflix in December.
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
Entertainment News // 58 minutes ago
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A new museum exhibit centered around late rapper Tupac has opened at The Canvas at LA Live in Los Angeles.
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Music // 1 hour ago
Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. to perform during iHeartRadio Living Black stream
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Moneybagg Yo and other artists will perform during the iHeartRadio Living Black live stream concert in February.
'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love
TV // 1 hour ago
'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind: Japan," a spinoff of the dating reality series "Love is Blind," is coming to Netflix in February.
Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow weighed in on Jennie Nguyen's past anti-Black Lives Matter Facebook posts.
Stars mourn Manfred Thierry Mugler: 'Such a visionary'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Stars mourn Manfred Thierry Mugler: 'Such a visionary'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Beyoncé, Diana Ross, Georgia May Jagger, Kourtney Kardashian and more are paying tribute to French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler on social media following his death.
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Evan Rachel Wood said she hopes the documentary, "Phoenix Rising," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, raises awareness for domestic violence advocacy beyond her relationship with Marilyn Manson.
'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" star James Snyder, who portrays the title character, has been fired from the Broadway production following a complaint about his conduct.
Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson challenge social mores in 'Gilded Age'
TV // 6 hours ago
Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson challenge social mores in 'Gilded Age'
NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Taissa Farmiga and Blake Ritson say their characters in "The Gilded Age" rebel against a 19th-century class system that offers them wealth and privilege, but little freedom.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Moments from Janet Jackson's career
Moments from Janet Jackson's career
Cruiseship diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Cruiseship diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement