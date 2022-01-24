Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- English dramatist William Congreve in 1670
-- British social reformer Edwin Chadwick in 1800
-- Author Edith Wharton in 1862
-- Abstract painter Robert Motherwell in 1915
-- Actor Ernest Borgnine in 1917
-- Evangelist Oral Roberts in 1918
-- Ballet dancer Maria Tallchief Paschen in 1925
-- Musician Doug Kershaw in 1936 (age 86)
-- Musician Ray Stevens in 1939 (age 83)
-- Singer Neil Diamond in 1941 (age 81)
-- Singer Aaron Neville in 1941 (age 81)
-- Actor Sharon Tate in 1943
-- Comedian John Belushi in 1949
-- Actor Michael Ontkean in 1946 (age 76)
-- Actor Nastassja Kinski in 1961 (age 61)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Matthew Lillard in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Ed Helms in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Kristen Schaal in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Tatyana Ali in 1979 (age 43)
-- Rapper/actor Daveed Diggs in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Justin Baldoni in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Mischa Barton in 1986 (age 36)