Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms
Daveed Diggs arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 40 on January 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- English dramatist William Congreve in 1670

-- British social reformer Edwin Chadwick in 1800

-- Author Edith Wharton in 1862

-- Abstract painter Robert Motherwell in 1915

-- Actor Ernest Borgnine in 1917

-- Evangelist Oral Roberts in 1918

-- Ballet dancer Maria Tallchief Paschen in 1925

File Photo courtesy Dance Magazine

-- Musician Doug Kershaw in 1936 (age 86)

-- Musician Ray Stevens in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer Neil Diamond in 1941 (age 81)

-- Singer Aaron Neville in 1941 (age 81)

File Photo by Matthew Hinton/UPI

-- Actor Sharon Tate in 1943

-- Comedian John Belushi in 1949

-- Actor Michael Ontkean in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Nastassja Kinski in 1961 (age 61)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Mary Lou Retton in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Matthew Lillard in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Ed Helms in 1974 (age 48)

Advertisement

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Kristen Schaal in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Tatyana Ali in 1979 (age 43)

-- Rapper/actor Daveed Diggs in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Justin Baldoni in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Mischa Barton in 1986 (age 36)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

New episodes of 'Central Park' headed to Apple TV+ on March 4 'Snowpiercer' trailer reveals warming Earth 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' trailer teases 'big things' for summer

Latest Headlines

Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson challenge social mores in 'Gilded Age'
TV // 24 minutes ago
Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson challenge social mores in 'Gilded Age'
NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Taissa Farmiga and Blake Ritson say their characters in "The Gilded Age" rebel against a 19th-century class system that offers them wealth and privilege, but little freedom.
Daveed Diggs: Unity is key theme in 'Snowpiercer' Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
Daveed Diggs: Unity is key theme in 'Snowpiercer' Season 3
NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tony-winning Hamilton icon Daveed Diggs says Season 3 of his post-apocalyptic drama, Snowpiercer, will show his leader character Layton attempting to bring warring factions among train passengers back together.
Sundance movie review: 'You Won't Be Alone' will make you wish you were
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'You Won't Be Alone' will make you wish you were
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "You Won't Be Alone" is a Macedonian arthouse horror movie, so it was bound to be divisive anyway. If it doesn't work for you, boy is it a chore.
Sundance movie review: 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' is the best of the fest so far
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' is the best of the fest so far
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Writer/director/star Cooper Raiff's "Cha Cha Real Smooth" harkens back to the indie comedies that thrived at Sundance in the '90s, and establishes Raiff as a major talent.
Sundance movie review: 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' an intimate, sometimes indulgent doc
Movies // 5 hours ago
Sundance movie review: 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' an intimate, sometimes indulgent doc
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Part 1 of the Netflix series 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' shows West pound the pavement trying to land a record deal in 2002 New York. He sometimes rants, but mostly shows his sincere and self-deprecating side.
Amy Poehler, Eva Longoria Bastón share perspectives on Desi Arnaz, Oscar De La Hoya
Movies // 9 hours ago
Amy Poehler, Eva Longoria Bastón share perspectives on Desi Arnaz, Oscar De La Hoya
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler and Eva Longoria Bastón discuss their documentary films at the Sundance Film Festival. Poehler directed "Lucy and Desi" and Longoria Bastón directed "La Guerra Civil."
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $14.1M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $14.1M
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $14.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost discuss buying Staten Island ferry on 'SNL'
TV // 15 hours ago
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost discuss buying Staten Island ferry on 'SNL'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast members Pete Davidson and Colin Jost discussed on "Weekend Update" their recent decision to buy a decommissioned Staten Island ferry.
Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
TV // 16 hours ago
Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Will Forte joked that "Saturday Night Live" was just saving the best for last by waiting to invite him to guest host for the first time, 12 years after he left as a cast member.
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
LOS ANGELES Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Karen Gillan, co-stars Aaron Paul and Beulah Koale and writer/director Riley Stearns discuss their Sundance movie "Dual." Gillan plays a woman and her clone in a process she compared favorably to her Marvel movies.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Tiffani Thiessen, Julia Jones
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Tiffani Thiessen, Julia Jones
Sundance movie review: 'You Won't Be Alone' will make you wish you were
Sundance movie review: 'You Won't Be Alone' will make you wish you were
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement