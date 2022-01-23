Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Tiffani Thiessen, Julia Jones

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- American patriot John Hancock in 1737
-- French author Stendhal, a pseudonym for Marie-Henri Beyle, in 1783
-- French Impressionist painter Edouard Manet in 1832
-- Russian film director Sergei Eisenstein in 1898
-- Actor Dan Duryea in 1907
-- Comedian Ernie Kovacs in 1919
-- Actor Jeanne Moreau in 1928
-- Actor/singer Chita Rivera in 1933 (age 89)
-- Actor Gil Gerard in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor Rutger Hauer in 1944
-- Actor Richard Dean Anderson in 1950 (age 72)
-- Airline pilot Chesley Sullenberger in 1951 (age 71)
-- Princess Caroline of Monaco in 1957 (age 65)
-- Actor Gail O'Grady in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Mariska Hargitay in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Tiffani Thiessen in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Julia Jones in 1981 (age 41)