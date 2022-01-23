Advertisement
Jan. 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Jan. 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Tiffani Thiessen, Julia Jones
Tiffani Thiessen (R) and her daughter Harper Smith attend the world premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 29, 2018. The actor turns 47 on January 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- American patriot John Hancock in 1737

-- French author Stendhal, a pseudonym for Marie-Henri Beyle, in 1783

-- French Impressionist painter Edouard Manet in 1832

-- Russian film director Sergei Eisenstein in 1898

-- Actor Dan Duryea in 1907

-- Comedian Ernie Kovacs in 1919

-- Actor Jeanne Moreau in 1928

-- Actor/singer Chita Rivera in 1933 (age 89)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Gil Gerard in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Rutger Hauer in 1944

-- Actor Richard Dean Anderson in 1950 (age 72)

-- Airline pilot Chesley Sullenberger in 1951 (age 71)

-- Princess Caroline of Monaco in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Gail O'Grady in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Mariska Hargitay in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Tiffani Thiessen in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Julia Jones in 1981 (age 41)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
'Dexter: New Blood' becomes most-watched series in Showtime history

