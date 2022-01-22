Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 22, 2022 / 12:02 PM

Amy Schneider matches Matt Amodio's second-place 'Jeopardy!' record

By Sommer Brokaw

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider matched Matt Amodio's second-place Jeopardy! record this week for consecutive wins.

Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., tied Yale University computer sciences Ph.D. student Amodio's record by reaching 38 consecutive wins Friday, the leaderboard shows. She has also won over $1.3 million.

Advertisement

In the 38th game alone, she won $54,000 after winning $71,400, her highest amount in a single day to date, on Thursday.

She won against Milwaukee Ph.D. student Avinash Rajendra and an office manager from Georgia, Kore Carey, on Friday, correctly answering two Daily Doubles and entering "Final Jeopardy" nearly $29,000 ahead of her second-place competitor.

Last week, she hit professional sports gambler James Holzhauer's 32-game winning streak, leaving her tied for third among contestants for consecutive wins.

Schneider tweeted about the third-place tie for consecutive wins: "one thing that may no may not be coming across is just how much fun I was having during all this!"

"The winning is nice, sure, but it was also just a rewarding experience to be so focused on one particular thing," she added.

Schneider now stands behind only the current host Ken Jennings, who won 74 games straight during a streak in 2004, in the longest consecutive winning streak.

Advertisement

She is also fourth place in total amount of money won in regular season play, trailing Jennings, Holzhauer and Amodio.

Schneider, whose run began on Nov. 17, is also the highest-earning female contestant in the show's history and the first transgender person to make the Tournament of Champions.

Read More

Netflix to release 25 original Korean shows in 2022 'Love is Blind' Season 2 teaser hints at 'shocking' new moments 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' to premiere on Feb. 1

Latest Headlines

Release dates for 'Mission: Impossible' sequels delayed
Movies // 16 minutes ago
Release dates for 'Mission: Impossible' sequels delayed
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The release dates for Tom Cruise's action pictures, "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Mission: Impossible 8," have been postponed to 2023 and 2024.
Johnny Depp to play France's King Louis XV in film
Movies // 32 minutes ago
Johnny Depp to play France's King Louis XV in film
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Edward Scissorhands" actor Johnny Depp has landed the lead in an as-yet-untitled French film about King Louis XV.
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after multi-car crash in LA
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after multi-car crash in LA
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's representative said the screen icon and former California governor is "fine" after a multi-vehicle car collision.
Fugees scraps 25th anniversary concert tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Fugees scraps 25th anniversary concert tour
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Hip-hop group Fugees has canceled its upcoming concert tour dates.
Gunna's 'DS4EVER' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 hours ago
Gunna's 'DS4EVER' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rapper Gunna's "DS4EVER" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress and filmmaker Regina King announced that her only child, musician and disc jockey Ian Alexander Jr., has died at the age of 26.
Maika Monroe: Stalker thriller 'Watcher' depicts 'part of being a woman'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Maika Monroe: Stalker thriller 'Watcher' depicts 'part of being a woman'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Maika Monroe discusses her movie "Watcher," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival Friday. Monroe related to her character, a woman who believes she's being stalked.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Piper Laurie, Diane Lane
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Piper Laurie, Diane Lane
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Piper Laurie turns 90 and actor Diane Lane turns 57, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 22.
Sundance movie review: '892' a powerful true story with moving John Boyega, Michael K. Williams performances
Movies // 20 hours ago
Sundance movie review: '892' a powerful true story with moving John Boyega, Michael K. Williams performances
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "892" tells the true story of Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega) who took a bank hostage when the VA withheld his disability check. Michael KL. Williams plays the negotiator in one of his final roles.
Whoopi Goldberg returns in 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg returns in 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 trailer
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg reprises her role as Guinan from "Star Trek: Generations" in the new trailer for "Star Trek: Picard" Season 2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra announce birth of first baby via surrogate
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra announce birth of first baby via surrogate
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after multi-car crash in LA
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after multi-car crash in LA
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement