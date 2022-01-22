Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Piper Laurie, Diane Lane

Piper Laurie arrives for the premiere of "Hounddog" at the Village East Cinemas in New York on September 16, 2008. The actor turns 80 on January 22. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440

-- British writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552

-- English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561

-- British poet Lord George Byron in 1788

-- D.W. Griffith, silent film director in 1875

-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890

-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909

-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909

UPI File Photo

-- Soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931

-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934

-- Television chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 88)

-- Author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 85)

-- Television chef Jeff Smith in 1939

-- Actor John Hurt in 1940

-- Journey lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 63)

-- Singer Michael Hutchence in 1960

-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 57)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor/producer DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 57)

-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 41)