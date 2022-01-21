What to stream this weekend: 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1, Will Forte on 'SNL'

1/5

"Ozark" star Jason Bateman appears backstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI.. | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Ozark begins its fourth and final season, Will Forte is guest hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Måneskin and Servant returns for Season 3 this weekend. In addition, Netflix adapts author Robert Harris' World War II thriller Munich, Sofia Black-D'Elia stars in new comedy drama Single Drunk Female and a trio of twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum move in together in As We See It. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Munich - The Edge of War -- Netflix

George MacKay, Jeremy Irons and Jannis Niewöhner star in the adaptation of Robert Harris' novel Munich, which premieres Friday on Netflix. British diplomat Hugh Legat (MacKay) and German diplomat Paul Von Hartmann (Niewöhner) travel to an emergency conference in Munich in order to avoid war. Christian Schwochow serves as director.

Advertisement

TV

'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1 -- Netflix

Ozark's fourth and final season begins with the release of seven new episodes, which arrive Friday on Netflix. Jason Bateman stars as Marty, a financial advisor who moves his family to the Missouri Ozarks in order to launder money for a drug boss. Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner and Julia Garner also star.

'As We See It' -- Amazon Prime Video

Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien are three roommates on the autism spectrum who are striving to keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate the world in As We See It, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars all identify as living on the autism spectrum. Co-stars include Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang and Joe Mantegna.

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' -- Apple TV+

Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober will embark on epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world in Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The series is a reboot of Jim Henson's classic Fraggle Rock from 1983.

Advertisement

'Single Drunk Female' -- Hulu

Sofia Black-D'Elia portrays Samantha who is a recovering alcoholic that must move back in with her overbearing mother after a public breakdown in Single Drunk Female, which comes to Hulu on Friday. Ally Sheedy, Garrick Bernard, Lily Mae Harrington, Rebecca Henderson and Sasha Compère also star.

'Servant' Season 3 -- Apple TV+

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint are back for Servant Season 3, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. Ambrose's Dorothy Turner and Kebbell's Sean Turner want to move following the events of Season 2, but they are still weary of the cult. Dorothy's paranoia also ramps up after Sean gives food to squatters, who she believes might be casing their house in the new season.

'Back on the Record with Bob Costas' -- HBO Max

Sports journalist Bob Costas returns with Season 2 of his interview series, which premieres Friday at 11 p.m. EST on HBO Max. Costas will be interviewing Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, broadcaster Al Michaels, former NFL cornerback and media personality Domonique Foxworth and writer Howard Bryant.

Advertisement

'Saturday Night Live' with guest host Will Forte -- NBC

Will Forte is serving as the guest host of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST. Måneskin is serving as the musical guest. This will be the second installment of SNL in 2022 after Ariana DeBose guest hosted last week with musical guest Bleachers.