Jan. 21, 2022 / 9:21 AM

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye gives birth to daughter 3 months early

By Annie Martin
Taylor Dye (R), pictured with Madison Marlow, welcomed her first child, daughter Leighton Grace, with her husband, Josh Kerr. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye is a new mom.

The 26-year-old singer welcomed her first child, daughter Leighton Grace, with her husband, musician Josh Kerr, on Monday. Leighton was born three months early and weighs just 2 pounds, 5 ounces.

Dye shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby girl at the hospital.

"she's beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of. she decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. we already can't wait for the day we get to finally take her home," she captioned the post.

Singer RaeLynn and music group Temecula Road were among those to congratulate Dye and Kerr in the comments.

"CONGRATS!!! Praying for sweet girl and y'all!! You are beyond strong!!!" RaeLynn wrote.

"Oh my goodness congratulations love y'all," Temecula Road said.

Dye and Kerr married in February 2020 and announced in November that they were expecting their first child.

"baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love," Dye said on Instagram.

Kerr said last week on Instagram that Dye had been hospitalized for a month due to complications with her pregnancy.

"Today marks 1 months of being in the hospital," Kerr wrote. "T went in for a routine check up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since."

Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in this world," he said. "This hasn't been easy but we're leaning on God and trusting His plan."

Dye and Madison Marlow perform as the country music duo Maddie & Tae. The pair will release the new EP Through the Madness, Vol. 1 next week.

