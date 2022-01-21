Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 9:50 AM

Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar

By Annie Martin
Cher, Boy George, Bonnie Tyler and other celebrities paid tribute to Meat Loaf on social media following the singer's death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Cher, Boy George and other stars are honoring Meat Loaf in the wake of the singer's death.

Celebrities paid tribute to Meat Loaf on social media Friday after the "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" singer and actor died at age 74.

Cher, who released the song "Dead Ringer for Love" with Meat Loaf in 1981, mourned the rockstar on Twitter.

"Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends & Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?" she wrote.

Boy George also remembered Meat Loaf online.

"R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood," the singer said.

Singer Bonnie Tyler said she was "shocked & saddened" by Meat Loaf's "sudden death."

"He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace," she tweeted.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber asked Meat Loaf to give his regards to their late mutual friend, composer James Steinman.

"The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim," Webber wrote.

Singer Adam Lambert shared a throwback photo and remembered Meat Loaf as a kind and gentle person.

"A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I'm sure you're singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir," Lambert said.

Meat Loaf's cause of death has yet to be announced. The singer is survived by his wife, Deborah Gillespie, and his daughters, Pearl and Amanda.

