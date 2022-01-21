Trending
Jan. 21, 2022

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rockstar, dead at 74

By Wade Sheridan
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rockstar, dead at 74
Meat Loaf, real name Michael Lee Aday, has died at the age of 74. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Meat Loaf, a singer and actor who is best known for his hit album Bat Out of Hell and hit song "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," has died at the age of 74.

A post on Meat Loaf's official Facebook page on Friday confirmed his death. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the Facebook post said.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls...don't ever stop rocking!" it continued.

CNN also confirmed Meat Loaf's death through his agent.

Meat Loaf, real name Michael Lee Aday, released Bat Out of Hell in 1977. The album remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time and contains tracks "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" and "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth."

Meat Loaf released two sequels to Bat Out of Hell including 1993's Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell which contains the hit song "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

The rockstar was also an actor who starred in 1975's The Rocky Horror Picture Show where he portrayed Eddie and performed the song "Hot Patootie (Bless My Soul).

He also had roles in Wayne's World, Fight Club, Focus and more.

