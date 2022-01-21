Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68

By Annie Martin
1/4
Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Louie Anderson died Friday after a battle with cancer. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian and Baskets actor Louis Anderson has died.

Anderson's rep confirmed to Variety that Anderson died Friday in Las Vegas after a battle with cancer.

Advertisement

Prior to his death, Anderson was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was being treated at a Las Vegas hospital, his publicist told The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ said Anderson was battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Anderson was born in March 1953 in St. Paul, Minn., and made his TV debut as a stand-up comedian on The Tonight Show in 1984. He continued to perform and was named one of "100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time" by Comedy Central in 2004.

As an actor, Anderson was best known for playing Christine Baskets on the FX comedy series Baskets, which also starred Zach Galifianakis and Martha Kelly. Anderson was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times for the role, winning in 2016.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Louie Anderson attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2018. The comedian died after a battle with cancer at age 68 on January 21, 2022. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

His other roles included a flower delivery man in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Maurice in Coming to America and its sequel, Coming 2 America. More recently, Anderson appeared on the shows Search Party and Twenties.

Advertisement

In addition, Anderson co-created the animated series Life with Louie.

Read More

Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rockstar, dead at 74 Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

What to stream this weekend: 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1, Will Forte on 'SNL'
Entertainment News // 10 minutes ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1, Will Forte on 'SNL'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Ozark" Season 4 Part 1, Will Forte guest hosting "Saturday Night Live," "Servant" Season 3, "Munich - The Edge of War" and "Single Drunk Female" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Boston Calling: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica to headline music festival
Music // 15 minutes ago
Boston Calling: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica to headline music festival
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Rüfüs Du Sol, Haim, Avril Lavigne, Run the Jewels, Weezer and other artists will perform at Boston Calling in May.
Lana Del Rey releases new song 'Watercolor Eyes' for 'Euphoria'
Entertainment News // 33 minutes ago
Lana Del Rey releases new song 'Watercolor Eyes' for 'Euphoria'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey returned with "Watercolor Eyes," a song from Season 2 of the HBO series "Euphoria."
Sundance review: 'The Princess' delivers refreshing video essay on Diana
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance review: 'The Princess' delivers refreshing video essay on Diana
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The documentary "The Princess," which premiered at Sundance, chronicles Princess Diana from her engagement to Prince Charles through her death in 1997, using only pre-existing footage.
Gunna performs 'Empire' on 'The Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Gunna performs 'Empire' on 'The Tonight Show'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Gunna gave a dreamy performance of "Empire," a song from his album "DS4Ever," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Luke Combs, wife Nicole expecting baby boy: 'Couldn't be more excited'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Luke Combs, wife Nicole expecting baby boy: 'Couldn't be more excited'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Country music singer Luke Combs is expecting his first child, a son, with his wife, Nicole Combs.
Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Cher, Boy George, Bonnie Tyler and other celebrities paid tribute to Meat Loaf on social media following the singer's death.
Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye gives birth to daughter 3 months early
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye gives birth to daughter 3 months early
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye welcomed her first child, daughter Leighton Grace, with her husband, Josh Kerr.
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman poked fun at his upcoming "SmartLess" tour with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Jennifer Coolidge says she almost rejected 'White Lotus' role on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jennifer Coolidge says she almost rejected 'White Lotus' role on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Coolidge discussed how she almost said no to starring in HBO's "The White Lotus" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rockstar, dead at 74
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rockstar, dead at 74
Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide
Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide
'Fistful of Vengeance' trailer: 'Wu Assassins' stars take on ancient threat
'Fistful of Vengeance' trailer: 'Wu Assassins' stars take on ancient threat
Chrissy Teigen 'happier' and 'more present' after 6 months sober
Chrissy Teigen 'happier' and 'more present' after 6 months sober
Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar
Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement