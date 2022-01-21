Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 21, 2022 / 11:46 AM

Lana Del Rey releases new song 'Watercolor Eyes' for 'Euphoria'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lana Del Rey releases new song 'Watercolor Eyes' for 'Euphoria'
Lana Del Rey returned with "Watercolor Eyes," a song from Season 2 of the HBO series "Euphoria." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey is back with new music.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and lyric video for the song "Watercolor Eyes" on Thursday.

Advertisement

In "Watercolor Eyes," Del Rey sings about an on-again, off-again relationship and how "young love don't always last forever."

"Wild horses can't keep us together / So what if you taste just like heaven? / That don't make it right / Hot summer and cold watermelon / Your love stings like blood and a lemon / Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?" she sings.

Del Rey recorded "Watercolor Eyes" for the Euphoria Season 2 soundtrack. The song appears in Sunday's episode of the HBO series.

The teen drama stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi, and returned for a second season this month.

Elordi appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week, where he said he would "love" to beat up his Euphoria character, Nate Jacobs.

"Watercolor Eyes" marks Del Rey's first new music since her album Blue Banisters, released in October. The album features the singles "Blue Banisters" and "Arcadia."

Advertisement

Read More

Jacob Elordi says he would 'love' to beat up his 'Euphoria' character Nate Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar Gunna performs 'Empire' on 'The Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

What to stream this weekend: 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1, Will Forte on 'SNL'
Entertainment News // 14 minutes ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1, Will Forte on 'SNL'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Ozark" Season 4 Part 1, Will Forte guest hosting "Saturday Night Live," "Servant" Season 3, "Munich - The Edge of War" and "Single Drunk Female" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Boston Calling: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica to headline music festival
Music // 18 minutes ago
Boston Calling: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica to headline music festival
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Rüfüs Du Sol, Haim, Avril Lavigne, Run the Jewels, Weezer and other artists will perform at Boston Calling in May.
Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Louie Anderson, a stand-up comedian and actor who played Christine on "Baskets," died Friday after a battle with cancer.
Sundance review: 'The Princess' delivers refreshing video essay on Diana
Movies // 13 hours ago
Sundance review: 'The Princess' delivers refreshing video essay on Diana
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The documentary "The Princess," which premiered at Sundance, chronicles Princess Diana from her engagement to Prince Charles through her death in 1997, using only pre-existing footage.
Gunna performs 'Empire' on 'The Tonight Show'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Gunna performs 'Empire' on 'The Tonight Show'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Gunna gave a dreamy performance of "Empire," a song from his album "DS4Ever," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Luke Combs, wife Nicole expecting baby boy: 'Couldn't be more excited'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Luke Combs, wife Nicole expecting baby boy: 'Couldn't be more excited'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Country music singer Luke Combs is expecting his first child, a son, with his wife, Nicole Combs.
Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Stars remember Meat Loaf as 'larger than life' rockstar
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Cher, Boy George, Bonnie Tyler and other celebrities paid tribute to Meat Loaf on social media following the singer's death.
Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye gives birth to daughter 3 months early
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye gives birth to daughter 3 months early
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye welcomed her first child, daughter Leighton Grace, with her husband, Josh Kerr.
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman poked fun at his upcoming "SmartLess" tour with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Jennifer Coolidge says she almost rejected 'White Lotus' role on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jennifer Coolidge says she almost rejected 'White Lotus' role on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Coolidge discussed how she almost said no to starring in HBO's "The White Lotus" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rockstar, dead at 74
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rockstar, dead at 74
Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide
Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide
'Fistful of Vengeance' trailer: 'Wu Assassins' stars take on ancient threat
'Fistful of Vengeance' trailer: 'Wu Assassins' stars take on ancient threat
Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Chrissy Teigen 'happier' and 'more present' after 6 months sober
Chrissy Teigen 'happier' and 'more present' after 6 months sober
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement