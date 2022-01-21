Gunna performs 'Empire' on 'The Tonight Show'

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Gunna took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 28-year-old singer and rapper appeared on Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

Gunna gave a dreamy performance of his song "Empire" while seated on a stage made to look like clouds.

"Empire" appears on the singer's third studio album, DS4Ever, released earlier this month. The album features 19 other songs, including the single "Too Easy" and collaborations with Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake and other artists.

DS4Ever debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week, edging out The Weeknd's Dawn FM. DS4Ever launched with 150,300 equivalent album units earned in the United States.

Gunna's debut album, Wunna, also topped the Billboard 200 chart in 2020.