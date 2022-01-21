Trending
Jan. 21, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 21: Jack Nicklaus, Emma 'Baby Spice' Bunton

By UPI Staff
1/2
Jack Nicklaus hits the ceremonial first tee shot with Gary Player before the first round at the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11. He turns 82 on January 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Soldier/Vermont folk hero Ethan Allen in 1738

-- Explorer/historian John Fremont in 1813

-- Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in 1824

-- Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin in 1869

-- Roger Nash Baldwin, founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, in 1884

-- Blues musician Lead Belly, born Huddie William Ledbetter, in 1888

-- French fashion designer Christian Dior in 1905

-- German high-wire walker Karl Wallenda in 1905

-- Actor Telly Savalas in 1922

UPI File Photo

-- Actor Paul Scofield in 1922

-- British comedian Benny Hill in 1924

-- Disc jockey Robert "Wolfman Jack" Smith in 1938

-- Golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1940 (age 82)

-- Opera star Placido Domingo in 1941 (age 81)

-- Folk musician Richie Havens in 1941

-- Singer Mac Davis in 1942

-- Singer Edwin Starr in 1942

-- Actor Jill Eikenberry in 1947 (age 75)

-- Singer Billy Ocean in 1950 (age 72)

-- Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in 1950 (age 72)

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in 1951 (age 71)

-- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1953

-- Artist Jeff Koons in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Robby Benson in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Geena Davis in 1956 (age 66)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon in 1963 (age 59)

-- Singer Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton in 1976 (age 46)

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

