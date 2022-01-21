Famous birthdays for Jan. 21: Jack Nicklaus, Emma 'Baby Spice' Bunton

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
|Advertisement
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Soldier/Vermont folk hero Ethan Allen in 1738
-- Explorer/historian John Fremont in 1813
-- Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in 1824
-- Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin in 1869
-- Roger Nash Baldwin, founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, in 1884
-- Blues musician Lead Belly, born Huddie William Ledbetter, in 1888
-- French fashion designer Christian Dior in 1905
-- German high-wire walker Karl Wallenda in 1905
-- Actor Telly Savalas in 1922
-- Actor Paul Scofield in 1922
-- British comedian Benny Hill in 1924
-- Disc jockey Robert "Wolfman Jack" Smith in 1938
-- Golfer Jack Nicklaus in 1940 (age 82)
-- Opera star Placido Domingo in 1941 (age 81)
-- Folk musician Richie Havens in 1941
-- Singer Mac Davis in 1942
-- Singer Edwin Starr in 1942
-- Actor Jill Eikenberry in 1947 (age 75)
-- Singer Billy Ocean in 1950 (age 72)
-- Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke in 1950 (age 72)
-- Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in 1951 (age 71)
-- Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1953
-- Artist Jeff Koons in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor Robby Benson in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Geena Davis in 1956 (age 66)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon in 1963 (age 59)
-- Singer Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton in 1976 (age 46)