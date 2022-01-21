Artem Chigvintsev exits 'Dancing with the Stars' tour due to health issues

Artem Chigvintsev said he's stepping away from the "Dancing with the Stars" tour to recover from "unexpected health issues." File Photo by Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Artem Chigvintsev is stepping away from the Dancing with the Stars tour. The 39-year-old professional dancer said in an Instagram post Thursday that he is exiting the tour to recover from "unexpected health issues." Advertisement

"My time on tour so far has been wonderful - unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues. My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour," Chigvintsev said.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding," he added. "See you soon."

Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess and other DWTS pros voiced support for Chigvintsev in the comments.

Advertisement

"Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery," Savchenko said.

"Love you brother. Get well soon," Bersten added.

"Love you Artem, feel better soon," Burgess said.

The Dancing with the Stars tour will conclude March 27 in California.

Chigvintsev has appeared as a pro on DWTS for 10 seasons and was last partnered with actress Melora Hardin in Season 30.

In August 2020, Chigvintsev welcomed his first child, son Matteo, with his fiancé, wrestler and television personality Nikki Bella.