Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 4:52 PM

'90s hip-hop, R&B stars answer 'The Call' in Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer

By Daniel Uria
1/4
'90s hip-hop, R&B stars answer 'The Call' in Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer
Rap singer, actor, musician and performer Snoop Dogg is introduced during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,651st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will serve as a throwback to some of the legends of '90s hip-hop and R&B, Pepsi unveiled in a trailer Wednesday.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Eminem will all take the stage along with Kendrick Lamar during the midway point of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Advertisement

Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gary helmed the trailer, titled "The Call," which begins with present-day Eminem performing his song "Rap God" alongside a younger version of himself as Snoop Dogg drives by listening to "The Next Episode."

He drives past Mary J. Blige, who appears in a photoshoot broadcast into New York's Times Square set to her hit "Family Affair."

As she is seen driving to Los Angeles, the scene shifts to Kendrick Lamar frantically writing and tossing scraps of paper aside as he sits alone in a room while his song "HUMBLE." plays.

The papers float into the air to reveal the room has no ceiling as Dr. Dre is seen walking along a beach where piano keys emerge from the sound and play the intro to "Still D.R.E." before transitioning to "California Love."

Advertisement

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and broadcast on NBC and Telemundo, as well as streamed live on Peacock.

Latest Headlines

Joshua Jackson to star in 'Fatal Attraction' series with Lizzy Caplan
TV // 3 hours ago
Joshua Jackson to star in 'Fatal Attraction' series with Lizzy Caplan
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ cast Joshua Jackson in its "Fatal Attraction" series on Thursday. Jackson joins previously announced Lizzy Caplan in the adaptation of the 1987 film.
'Torn' doc about legendary climber Alex Lowe coming to Disney+ on Feb. 4
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Torn' doc about legendary climber Alex Lowe coming to Disney+ on Feb. 4
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced that National Geographic Documentary Films' "Torn," about late legendary climber Alex Lowe, will be coming to the streaming service on Feb. 4.
Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' concept films
Music // 3 hours ago
Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' concept films
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released teasers for its EP "The Second Step: Chapter One" featuring Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi and Junkyu.
'Upload' Season 2 heading to Amazon Prime Video on March 11
TV // 4 hours ago
'Upload' Season 2 heading to Amazon Prime Video on March 11
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of sci-fi comedy "Upload" starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 11.
Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chris Daughtry shared the cause of death of his stepdaughter Hannah Price, who died at age 25 in November.
'The Sky is Everywhere' trailer brings Jandy Nelson novel to life
Movies // 4 hours ago
'The Sky is Everywhere' trailer brings Jandy Nelson novel to life
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "The Sky is Everywhere," a teen romantic drama based on the Jandy Nelson book of the same name, is coming to Apple TV+ in February.
Taylor Swift named global ambassador for Record Store Day
Music // 4 hours ago
Taylor Swift named global ambassador for Record Store Day
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has been named the first-ever Record Store Day Global Ambassador, ahead of the 15th annual Record Store Day on April 23.
Charlie Puth tries to win back an ex in 'Light Switch' music video
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Charlie Puth tries to win back an ex in 'Light Switch' music video
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released a single and music video for "Light Switch," a first song from his album "Charlie."
'The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive' comic book to act as prequel to 'Flash' film
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
'The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive' comic book to act as prequel to 'Flash' film
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- DC Comics has announced a new, three issue monthly series that will act as a prequel to the upcoming "Flash" feature film from Warner Bros. titled "The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive."
'Fistful of Vengeance' trailer: 'Wu Assassins' stars take on ancient threat
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Fistful of Vengeance' trailer: 'Wu Assassins' stars take on ancient threat
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Fistful of Vengeance," a new film based on the series "Wu Assassins," is coming to Netflix in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide
Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide
Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux confirms he fathered Dani Soares' daughter
Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux confirms he fathered Dani Soares' daughter
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement