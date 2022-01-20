Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 10:55 AM

Shannon Beador had 'difficult time' with Heather Dubrow sit-down

By Annie Martin

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Shannon Beador says she had a "difficult time" during her sit-down with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Heather Dubrow.

The 57-year-old television personality appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she reacted to Dubrow's "promise" during their dramatic conversation.

The Jan. 5 episode of RHOC showed Dubrow confront Beador after learning Dubrow had told their cast mate Gina Kirschenheiter about how Season 16 newcomer Nicole James once sued Dubrow's husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow.

"I'm sorry if this sounds harsh, but this is how I feel -- if you ever come after me or my family ever again, you are going to lose a lot more than just my friendship. This will cost a lot. And I'm not saying this as a threat. I'm saying this as a promise," Dubrow told Beador.

On WWHL, Beador said it's "hard" for her to watch the scene back.

"I mean, going through my mind at the time, I thought, 'Bravo. I mean, how many times did you practice this script,' because it seemed very scripted to me," Beador said.

"When she was saying those words to me, I didn't have any intention to go after her family -- but what was this threat? You're going to hurt me? You're going to try to take the company away from me that I'm building to support my daughters? Because now you're threatening my family. So I had a difficult time with it," she added.

Kirschenheiter said on WWHL in December that she doesn't regret sharing the information she got from Beador with Dubrow.

"No, I don't regret it. I recognize hindsight that the timing wasn't amazing. Like, I really messed that dinner party up," Kirschenheiter said.

Dubrow initially starred in RHOC Seasons 7-11 and returned in Season 16.

