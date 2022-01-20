Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux confirms he fathered Dani Soares' daughter

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux says he fathered a child with his Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-star Dani Soares.

The television personality confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday that a DNA test showed he is the father of Soares' 8-month-old daughter, Lilly Rose.

"I can't let 2022 go any further without sharing some beautiful news. An international DNA test that was done awhile ago was no small feat. I'm happy and proud to say Sweet and beautiful Lilly rose is my daughter," Lanaux wrote.

"Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability; given Dani is a full time mother and worker, and I being gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I will step back on land," he said. "This is imperative for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life."

Lanaux said he no longer feels "the need to explain myself to anybody" going forward.

"I am thankful for my friends, and family who have stuck by my side through thick and thin. As I look forward to this new year with new opportunities, I will be striving to be the best man and father that I can be. God bless," he concluded his post.

Soares and Lanaux dated during Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, which aired in spring of 2021. Soares gave birth to Lilly in May and said on Watch What Happens Live the next month that Lanaux was the father.

"Well, let's put it this way -- this baby was made during the season while we had cameras 24/7 with us and I only slept with one guy," Soares said.

Soares said Lanaux was initially supportive of her pregnancy but no longer wanted "anything to do" with the child. She agreed to a DNA test if Lanaux organized and paid for it but said he hadn't followed through.

Lanaux said in June that he "learned of the baby's birth" on Instagram.

"All I can say is if she's mine, I want to be involved 100%," he said at the time.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is a Bravo reality series that follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season.