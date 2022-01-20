Hulu: What's coming and going in February 2022

1/5
Bradley Cooper plays Stan Carlisle in the new film "Nightmare Alley," coming to Hulu in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Nightmare Alley, a film directed by Guillermo del Toro, and Pam & Tommy, a series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, in February.
The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in February:
Feb. 1
Your Attention Please Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef Season 18
1984
A Better Life
The Accused
Airplane1
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Black Swan
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
McLintock!
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary's Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Man Can't Jump
You Again
Feb. 2
Pam & Tommy Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Feb. 3
Basketball and Other Things Season 1
The Deep House
Feb. 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Feb. 5
Rick & Morty Season 5
Feb. 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
Feb. 10
To Catch a Smuggler Season 3 Premiere
Gully
Feb. 11
Dollface Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Feb. 14
The Space Between
Feb. 15
America's Book of Secrets Season 4
America's Book of Secrets: Special Edition Season 1
American Pickers Season 15
Encounter Season 1
The Food That Built America Season 2
Forged in Fire Seasons 6, 8
Hoarders Seasons 1-2, 12
Little Women: LA Season 1
Married at First Sight Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam Season 2
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables Season 1
Mountain Men Season 10
Mr. Queen Season 1
Pawn Stars Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 2
Storage Wars Season 13
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?
Feb. 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 6 (Hulu Original)
A House on the Bayou
Feb. 18
The King's Man
The Feast
Feb. 19
Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] Season 1
Gurren Lagann Season 1
Feb. 22
American Song Contest Series Premiere
How It Ends
Feb. 24
Snowfall Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
Feb. 25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order Season 21 Premiere
Feb. 27
Three Identical Strangers
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February:
Feb. 4
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Feb. 5
Antebellum
Feb. 10
Tonight You're Mine
Feb. 13
The Dictator
Feb. 14
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
The Hate U Give
Logan
Feb. 28
1984
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All is Lost
The Ambassador
An American Citizen
The Apparition
The Babysitter
Behind Enemy Lines
Beyond JFK
Broken Arrow
Carpool
Casualties of War
Clockstoppers
The Conversation
Crocodile Dundee
Deck the Halls
Don't Say a Word
The Duchess
Election
Fight Club
Flightplan
The French Connection
Glory
Gone Girl
Goodbye Lover
The Haunting
Hidalgo
Hide and Seek
Holy Man
The Hunted
The Hunter
Intersection
The Interview
The January Man
Kollek
The Last Castle
Liar
Lost in Space
The Love Guru
Mean Creek
The Mexican
The New Age
The Nutcracker
Open Range
The Princess Bride
Q&A
Racing with the Moon
The Raid 2
Role Models
Roxanne
The Saint
Second Best
Semi-Pro
Seven
Shanghai Noon
She's Out of My League
Sinister
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sommersby
Space Jam
Step Up
The Stepfather
The Stepford Wives
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
That Thing You Do!
Todo Cambia
Trolls World Tour
Turtle Beach
What a Girl Wants
What's Eating Gilbert Grape