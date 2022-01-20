Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Paul Stanley, Buzz Aldrin

By UPI Staff
1/4
Paul Stanley (R) and Erin Sutton arrive on the red carpet before the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 7, 2015. The KISS member turns 70 on January 20. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- French physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775

-- Harold Gray, creator of the comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," in 1894

-- Comedian George Burns in 1896

-- Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906

-- Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920

-- Actor DeForest Kelley in 1920

-- Actor Patricia Neal in 1926

-- Comic Arte Johnson in 1929

-- Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, in 1930 (age 92)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Tom Baker in 1934 (age 88)

-- Director David Lynch in 1946 (age 76)

-- Musician Paul Stanley in 1952 (age 70)

-- TV host Bill Maher in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Lorenzo Lamas in 1958 (age 64)

-- Former Major League Baseball manager/player Ozzie Guillen in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
-- Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor/TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Skeet Ulrich in 1970 (age 52)

-- Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (age 35)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

