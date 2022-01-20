Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 20, 2022 / 10:24 AM

Chrissy Teigen 'happier' and 'more present' after 6 months sober

By Annie Martin
1/5
Chrissy Teigen 'happier' and 'more present' after 6 months sober
Chrissy Teigen reflected and looked to the future while celebrating six months of sobriety. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen is celebrating six months of sobriety.

The 36-year-old model and television personality marked the milestone Wednesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

In her post, Teigen reflected on her progress and also shared her hopes for the future.

"6 months no alcohol!" the star wrote. "Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don't ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won't be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don't even know if I necessarily won't ever drink again?"

"I have no idea what I'm doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It's pretty cool," she said. "I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let's goooo."

Model Brooklyn Decker and actress Octavia Spencer were among those to voice their support for Teigen in the comments.

Advertisement

"Tough as nails, my friend," Decker wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"6 months is something to celebrate. You hit a rough spot in the road and changed your tires. Now you're enjoying the ride. That's something to celebrate," Spencer said.

Teigen announced on Today in October that she was 100 days sober following her cyberbullying controversy. Teigen had apologized in May 2021 after claims she bullied model Courtney Stodden in past tweets.

"I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed," she said on Today. "I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."

Teigen is known for her modeling work with Sports Illustrated and for hosting the TV series Lip Sync Battle. She is married to singer-songwriter John Legend.

Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career

John Legend (L) and then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen watch the New York Knicks play the Sacramento Kings in New York City on January 2, 2008. The couple had gotten together in 2007 and married in 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux confirms he fathered Dani Soares' daughter 'The Flash' star Danielle Panabaker expecting second child Tom Sandoval apologizes to Tom Schwartz after 'hurtful' comments What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Chicken Run' sequel, new 'Wallace & Gromit' film in the works
Movies // 18 minutes ago
'Chicken Run' sequel, new 'Wallace & Gromit' film in the works
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Aardman and Netflix are developing "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" and a new "Wallace & Gromit" film.
'WWE 2K22': Wrestlers help develop the video game in new trailer
Entertainment News // 29 minutes ago
'WWE 2K22': Wrestlers help develop the video game in new trailer
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Big E and more help with the development of "WWE 2K22" in a new trailer for the video game.
Shannon Beador had 'difficult time' with Heather Dubrow sit-down
Entertainment News // 55 minutes ago
Shannon Beador had 'difficult time' with Heather Dubrow sit-down
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador reacted to Heather Dubrow's "promise" during their dramatic conversation.
Netflix to release 25 original Korean shows in 2022
TV // 1 hour ago
Netflix to release 25 original Korean shows in 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it will release more than 25 South Korean shows in 2022, up 67% from a year ago, following the global success of "Squid Game."
Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux confirms he fathered Dani Soares' daughter
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux confirms he fathered Dani Soares' daughter
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux said a DNA test confirmed he is the father of Dani Soares' daughter, Lilly Rose.
'The Flash' star Danielle Panabaker expecting second child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Flash' star Danielle Panabaker expecting second child
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow, aka Killer Frost, on "The Flash," is expecting a baby with her husband, Hayes Robbins.
Eric Andre recalls Johnny Knoxville breaking into his house on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Eric Andre recalls Johnny Knoxville breaking into his house on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Eric Andre tells Jimmy Kimmel about Johnny Knoxville breaking into his house on Christmas Eve while on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Ralph Macchio talks cinematic universe aspects of 'Cobra Kai' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Ralph Macchio talks cinematic universe aspects of 'Cobra Kai' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ralph Macchio discussed how Netflix's "Cobra Kai" feels like a "Karate Kid" cinematic universe on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
AEW 'Dynamite': Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes make their return
TV // 4 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes make their return
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Jon Moxley and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes returned to AEW and were upfront with fans on "Dynamite."
Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2022
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2022
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," "Inventing Anna," "Vikings: Valhalla" and new seasons of "Love is Blind" and "Space Force" are headed to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Cardi B to cover funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire
Cardi B to cover funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement