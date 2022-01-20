Trending
Jan. 20, 2022 / 1:30 PM

Chris Daughtry says stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide

By Annie Martin
Chris Daughtry shared the cause of death of his stepdaughter Hannah Price, who died at age 25 in November. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chris Daughtry has shared the cause of death of his late stepdaughter, Hannah Price.

The 42-year-old singer and his wife, Deanna Daughtry, said in a statement Wednesday to People that Price died by suicide at age 25 in November.

Price took her life while under the influence of narcotics Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tenn., the couple said.

Daughtry and his wife also shared the statement with E! News.

"From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers," the couple said. "As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships."

"Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track," the pair added. "We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek treatment and move closer to the family."

Daughtry and his wife said Price told family members on the morning of her death that she "was in fear for her life." Police conducted a wellness check at Price's home but determined she "was OK" and left.

The couple said Price was later found dead by her boyfriend, who called 911. Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials determined Price's cause of death as suicide by hanging and said there is "no evidence of foul play."

Daughtry and Deanna Daughtry married in November 2000 and have 10-year-old twins together, daughter Adalynn Rose and son Noah James. Deanna Daughtry also has a 23-year-old son, Griffin.

Daughtry had announced Price's death Nov. 13, telling fans on Instagram that he was "absolutely devastated and heartbroken."

"I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately," he said. "We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it's another huge hit to our family."

Daughtry came to fame as a contestant in American Idol Season 5. His band Daughtry released its sixth studio album, Dearly Beloved, in September.

