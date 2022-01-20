Trending
Jan. 20, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Charlie Puth tries to win back an ex in 'Light Switch' music video

By Annie Martin
Charlie Puth released a single and music video for "Light Switch," a first song from his album "Charlie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer released a single and music video for the song "Light Switch" on Thursday.

The "Light Switch" video opens with Puth having grown a beard and gained weight in the wake of a breakup. With the help of a TV aerobics instructor, Puth gets back into shape and tries to win back his ex.

The video ends with Puth performing in front of his ex's house, only to discover she is now with a person who resembles how he looked at the beginning of the video.

"Light Switch" is the first single to debut from Puth's forthcoming third studio album, Charlie. The album will be Puth's first since Voicenotes, released in May 2018.

In December, Puth told fans to expect his voice to sound different in "Light Switch."

"I realize it's been over 3 years since you've really heard a new album from me. First thing you'll notice is my voice sounds different because I had my nose fixed and tonsils out... I sound less... scratchy hahah," he tweeted.

Puth came to fame on YouTube and released his debut album, Nine Track Mind, in 2016. The singer is known for the singles "Marvin Gaye" featuring Meghan Trainor, "We Don't Talk Anymore" featuring Selena Gomez and "After All" with Elton John.

