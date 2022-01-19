Trending
Tom Sandoval apologizes to Tom Schwartz after 'hurtful' comments

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tom Schwartz (pictured) called out Tom Sandoval for his comments to Katie Maloney-Schwartz about money. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are looking back on one of the most "hurtful" moments in their 10-year friendship.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where Schwartz called out Sandoval for his comments to Schwartz's wife, Katie Schwartz-Maloney, about money.

Sandoval and Schwartz-Maloney clashed earlier in Season 9 after Sandoval said he's the one bringing money and business opportunities into Schwartz and Schwartz-Maloney's household. Schwartz-Maloney slammed Sandoval for the remarks, saying Schwartz "makes his own money."

On WWHL, Schwartz said hearing Sandoval's remarks was a low point in their friendship.

"Yeah, that was hurtful. I mean, honestly, the condescension ... the patronizing, that hurt," Schwartz told Sandoval.

"I'm sorry about that. I apologize," Sandoval responded.

Schwartz then added, "In our 10 years of friendship, that was one of the most hurtful moments."

Sandoval said he was "bothered" when he made the remark to Schwartz-Maloney.

"It bothered me that after everything we've been through -- when COVID happened, I got to work for both of us," he said.

Schwartz and Sandoval then agreed that Schwartz has also brought at least one big work opportunity to Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules is in its ninth season on Bravo. The reality series that follows the personal and professional lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants.

