'Horizon Forbidden West': Aloy travels to a dangerous frontier in new trailer

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The planet is dying and Aloy is searching for answers in the new story trailer for upcoming PlayStation exclusive title, Horizon Forbidden West.

Humanity faces extinction once again as an unstoppable blight sweeps across Aloy's post-apocalyptic world bringing with it starvation in the clip released on Wednesday.

The brave warrior journeys to the west, a dangerous frontier dominated by war and towering robot dinosaurs.

Aloy then encounters a rebel leader known as Regalla who is slaughtering anyone who gets in her way.

Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn from developer Guerrilla Games, is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Feb. 18.

Sony recently announced a new virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 named PlayStation VR2 alongside a new virtual reality game set it in the world of Horizon titled Horizon: Call of the Mountain.